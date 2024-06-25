Best Ice Cream

Cry Baby Creamery is a total misnomer. If anything, this shop will have you weeping with sugar-induced joy or demanding ice cream like, well, a big crybaby. With locations in Palmetto Bay and inside Thorn on Bird Road, this ice cream shop and bakery serves up Miami-inspired goodness like the viva pastelito cream cheese and mascarpone ice cream with guava swirls and caramelized puff pastry. There's also the espumita boss flavor with Per'La coffee cold brew. The brownies and cookies feature another local favorite, Exquisito Chocolates. Regardless of your craving, there's seriously no way to leave Cry Baby Creamery with anything other than a smile.