The Spookiest Halloween and Day of the Dead 2020 Cocktails in Miami

Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween 2020 is upon us... Better make it a double!
Like most holidays in 2020, Halloween will look a lot different from years past. Gone are the days of crammed nightclubs and carefree trick-or-treating at the mall. But that doesn't mean the spooky season is dead and buried.
South Florida's bartenders are modern-day conjurers, brewing up eerie libations that are sure to revive the deadest of Halloween spirits. From vampy, blood-red elixirs to ghostly old-fashioneds, celebrate Halloween and the Day of Dead with one — or two — of these ghoulish tipples.
The Pumpkin Patch at 1-800-Lucky143 NW 23rd St. Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com
Skip the pumpkin spice latte and hightail it to 1-800-Lucky for its boozy, Pumpkin Patch cocktail ($13). Crafted with Crop Harvest pumpkin vodka, Licor 43, and a touch of coconut cream, this creamy concoction is smooth and spicy. The limited-edition cocktail will be available October 27 through November 1.
The Wall at Bakan2801 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.com
Adorned with a tiny doll and ladder, The Wall ($14) cocktail is a liquid metaphor of the soul's journey to the afterlife in celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. The raven-hued potion, served in a crystal skull, is a zesty marriage of activated charcoal, mezcal, and pineapple juice. It serves as the perfect, spooky accessory with or without a costume. Available October 27 through November 1.
The Devil Wears Nada at Black Market Miami168 SE First St., Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com
The Devil Wears Nada pictured above, is the essence of Halloween conjured into a glass. Featuring Tullamore D.E.W XO Caribbean rum cask finished whiskey, Campari, and a dash of grenadine, the vibrant cocktail is then garnished with a set of chili pepper horns, and a skull-shaped ice cube ($13). Available October 27 through November 1.
Dia de los Muertos Cocktails at Chotto-Matte1664 Lennox Ave., Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.com
Head over to Chotto-Matte to experience the Dia De Los Muertos cocktail menu. Drinks include the Soul Taker, a spirit-forward tipple comprised of La Adelita tequila repasado, Del Maguey mezcal, demerara syrup, and orange bitters, crowned with an orange peel ($18); or opt for the Vampire Ritual, a tart melange of La Adelita reposado, Chambord liqueur, passion fruit puree, cherries, and a lemon twist ($18). Available October 31 through November 2.
The FlanTasma at Finka Table & Tap14690 SW 26th St., Miami
305-227-8818
finkarestaurant.com
Cheers to the spirits this Halloween at Finka with their FlanTasma cocktail. The haunted old fashioned blends Havana Club Añejo rum, flan syrup, and chocolate bitters ($12). Don't get spooked by the friendly ghost nestled inside. Available October 27 through November 1.
