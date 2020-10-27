 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Cocktails and Spirits |

The Spookiest Halloween and Day of the Dead 2020 Cocktails in Miami

Elena Vivas | October 27, 2020 | 9:30am
The Devil Wears NadaEXPAND
The Devil Wears Nada
Photo courtesy of Deyson Rodriguez
AA

Double, double, toil and trouble, Halloween 2020 is upon us... Better make it a double!

Like most holidays in 2020, Halloween will look a lot different from years past. Gone are the days of crammed nightclubs and carefree trick-or-treating at the mall. But that doesn't mean the spooky season is dead and buried.

South Florida's bartenders are modern-day conjurers, brewing up eerie libations that are sure to revive the deadest of Halloween spirits. From vampy, blood-red elixirs to ghostly old-fashioneds, celebrate Halloween and the Day of Dead with one — or two — of these ghoulish tipples.

Sippable pumpkins at 1-800-LuckyEXPAND
Sippable pumpkins at 1-800-Lucky
Photo courtesy of 1-800-Lucky

The Pumpkin Patch at 1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St. Miami
305-768-9826
1800lucky.com


Skip the pumpkin spice latte and hightail it to 1-800-Lucky for its boozy, Pumpkin Patch cocktail ($13). Crafted with Crop Harvest pumpkin vodka, Licor 43, and a touch of coconut cream, this creamy concoction is smooth and spicy. The limited-edition cocktail will be available October 27 through November 1.

Related Stories

Spooky sips at Bakan this Halloween weekendEXPAND
Spooky sips at Bakan this Halloween weekend
Photo courtesy of Bakan

The Wall at Bakan

2801 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-396-7080
bakanwynwood.com


Adorned with a tiny doll and ladder, The Wall ($14) cocktail is a liquid metaphor of the soul's journey to the afterlife in celebration of the Mexican Day of the Dead holiday. The raven-hued potion, served in a crystal skull, is a zesty marriage of activated charcoal, mezcal, and pineapple juice. It serves as the perfect, spooky accessory with or without a costume. Available October 27 through November 1.

The Devil Wears NadaEXPAND
The Devil Wears Nada
Photo courtesy of Deyson Rodriguez

The Devil Wears Nada at Black Market Miami

168 SE First St., Miami
305-400-8023
blackmarketmia.com


The Devil Wears Nada pictured above, is the essence of Halloween conjured into a glass. Featuring Tullamore D.E.W XO Caribbean rum cask finished whiskey, Campari, and a dash of grenadine, the vibrant cocktail is then garnished with a set of chili pepper horns, and a skull-shaped ice cube ($13). Available October 27 through November 1.

Don't fear the reaper, opt for Chotto-Matte's the Soul Taker cocktail instead.EXPAND
Don't fear the reaper, opt for Chotto-Matte's the Soul Taker cocktail instead.
Photo courtesy of Chotto Matte

Dia de los Muertos Cocktails at Chotto-Matte

1664 Lennox Ave., Miami Beach
305-690-0743
chotto-matte.com


Head over to Chotto-Matte to experience the Dia De Los Muertos cocktail menu. Drinks include the Soul Taker, a spirit-forward tipple comprised of La Adelita tequila repasado, Del Maguey mezcal, demerara syrup, and orange bitters, crowned with an orange peel ($18); or opt for the Vampire Ritual, a tart melange of La Adelita reposado, Chambord liqueur, passion fruit puree, cherries, and a lemon twist ($18). Available October 31 through November 2.

Cheers to the spirits with the FlanTasma at FinkaEXPAND
Cheers to the spirits with the FlanTasma at Finka
Photo courtesy of Gio Gutierrez of @Chatchowtv

The FlanTasma at Finka Table & Tap

14690 SW 26th St., Miami
305-227-8818
finkarestaurant.com


Cheers to the spirits this Halloween at Finka with their FlanTasma cocktail. The haunted old fashioned blends Havana Club Añejo rum, flan syrup, and chocolate bitters ($12). Don't get spooked by the friendly ghost nestled inside. Available October 27 through November 1.

 
Attorney by day, foodie by night, Elena Vivas is a regular food and beverage contributor for Miami New Times. She was also an expert columnist for Foodable TV and a food editor for tropicult.com.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.