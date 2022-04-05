Support Us

The Five Best Drag Brunches in Miami

April 5, 2022 8:00AM

R House's drag brunch
R House's drag brunch Photo courtesy of R House
At its finest, drag is expressive, colorful, and electric, with high-energy performers sashaying, lip-synching, and defying gravity  — all while clad in 50-pound sequin gowns and towering stilettos.

Factor in bottomless mimosas, free-flowing sparkling wine, and delicious food and you've got yourself a weekend brunch to remember.

Miami's drag brunches are filled with fierce and talented performers and tasty eats. Whether you're out with friends, family, or visitors from out of town, treat them to one of the drag brunches listed in alphabetical order below. Most shows suggest reservations; tax and gratuity are not included in the price (unless noted). It's also customary to tip the performers when you witness outstanding virtuosity.
click to enlarge The golden ladies of Lips - PHOTO COURTESY OF LIPS
The golden ladies of Lips
Photo courtesy of Lips

Lips

1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-567-0987
floridadragshow.com
Lips in Fort Lauderdale is its own world of drag, with different shows and events every evening. On Sundays, the Ladies of Lips host the "Dragalicious Brunch," where $34.95 buys you an all-inclusive package that includes entrées like chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, chicken penne, and more. Unlimited mimosas and bloody marys are included in the price. Shows are at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; reservations are required.
click to enlarge Palace Bar's drag brunch spills out onto Ocean Drive. - PHOTO COURTESY OF PALACE BAR
Palace Bar's drag brunch spills out onto Ocean Drive.
Photo courtesy of Palace Bar

Palace Bar

1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-531-7234
palacesouthbeach.com
The Palace is one of the most iconic establishments on Ocean Drive. Here drag queens take the show beyond the Palace walls and onto the sidewalk, luring tourists and locals alike for the afternoon of their lives. Top-tier performers like Joanna James, TP Lords, and Fantasia Royale Gaga take the stage every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a show guaranteed to get you out of your seat and on your feet. (There's also a Monday drag brunch with a single seating, at noon.) Brunch is served à la carte, with a broad selection that includes items like a "woke" stir fry ($19), chicken under a brick ($27), a grilled mango salad ($13), and a "hangover" club sandwich ($19.50). Reservations are recommended.
click to enlarge Eat, drink, and twerk it off at R House. - PHOTO COURTESY OF R HOUSE
Eat, drink, and twerk it off at R House.
Photo courtesy of R House

R House

2727 NW Second Ave., Miami
305-576-0201
rhousewynwood.com
Host Athena Dion welcomes everyone (including families) to R House for an interactive drag show that features nonstop sets by talented queens. The entire restaurant and outdoor patio serve as the stage and runway, so there's not a bad seat in the house. Be prepared to chair dance and even participate in this energizing afternoon. Drag brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.; the $55 admission includes unlimited mimosas, mojitos, white sangria, or soft drinks and an array of food served family-style: sliders, cayenne fried chicken, the R Cuban breakfast croissant, cinnamon sweet French toast, brunch salad, and rice and beans. Vegans can get a special brunch, and kids under 12 ($30) get to choose from a menu of their own. Now that's what we call all-inclusive!
click to enlarge The ladies of Sins' drag brunch - PHOTO COURTESY OF SINS GASTROBAR
The ladies of Sins' drag brunch
Photo courtesy of Sins Gastrobar

Sins Gastrobar

9835 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores
768-801-0955
sinsgastrobar.com
Who would have thought that a charming little gastrobar in Miami Shores would host a raucous drag show? Yet that's precisely what transpires every third Sunday of the month, when Sins plays host to its Royal Drag Brunch, with special guests Serena Cha Cha, Naya Lords, and DJ Adora. The à la carte menu features wood-grilled meats and vegetables, which you can pair with $25 bottomless pitchers of sangria and mimosas (two-hour maximum). Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are welcome.
click to enlarge Karla Croqueta hosts Sweet Liberty's drag brunch. - PHOTO COURTESY OF SWEET LIBERTY
Karla Croqueta hosts Sweet Liberty's drag brunch.
Photo courtesy of Sweet Liberty

Sweet Liberty

237 20th St., Miami Beach
305-763-8217
mysweetliberty.com
Local fave Karla Croqueta hosts Sweet Liberty's new drag show, "Fruit Cocktail," which is a bit drag, a bit burlesque, and a whole lot of fun. The Fruit Cocktail brunch takes place every Sunday, with nonstop performances from 1 to 3 p.m., and admission is free. Order from an à la carte menu of brunch favorites like Chef Michy's chicken and waffles ($17), the "Buns of Liberty" burger ($19), and the "Banging Brunch" burrito ($16). Cocktails come courtesy of beverage director Naren Young, or you might opt to sip the bottomless "Rosé All Day" ($35). Reservations are required to hold a table; bar seating is first-come, first-served. 
