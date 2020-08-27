Bar Lab's Margo Pop-Up at Nikki Beach Is All About Wine

It's the summer of pop-ups, and the most recent one — Margot, a bohemian-inspired space from Bar Lab that will soon be every wine snob's new favorite — has taken over Nikki Beach.

Margot sommelier Mariel Dalmau wants you to fall in love not just with wine, but specifically with gewürztraminer, a pink-skinned grape that produces some of the world's most aromatic wines.

"It's one of the most delicious and special wines at the moment," Dalmau says of her current favorite selection, To Love Somebody by OVUM, an old-fashioned style of gewürztraminer produced by Ksenija and John House in Oregon. "It's mineral-driven, with subtle floral aromas. It's a unique style and the perfect wine to sip and enjoy with your toes in the sand."

It's also just one of many boutique offerings you can find on the menu at Margot at Nikki Beach, the natural wine pop-up concept named for Ernest Hemingway's feminist fashion-model granddaughter.

Set on the sand in the palm tree-lined corner of Nikki Beach's South of Fifth beach club, it's the latest creation from Bar Lab founders Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta, the James Beard semifinalists ranked on the World’s 50 Best Bars lists multiple years in a row.

The environmentally friendly concepts that are embodied in natural wine carry through the entire concept, including the omission of single-use plastics and the introduction of environmentally conscious consumption. The space features low peacock chairs and natural wood furnishings with vintage parachutes strung overhead to provide shade and ambiance. With limited seating owing to social distancing, reservations are recommended.

Margot was slated to open in April, but COVID put the project on hold. The permanent location in downtown Miami will open later this year when restrictions ease and it's safe for the team and patrons to socialize safely. When it does, expect the concept to debut with a light menu that ranges from raw-bar selections to small plates that utilize local and seasonal ingredients with an emphasis on sustainability.

For now, Orta says to expect to see Margot at Nikki Beach for the next few months. "The Margot pop-up was created to bring positivity and an experience in a considerate, secure environment to give everyone a taste of what’s to come when Margot is ready and able to open its doors downtown."

The chalkboard menu of sustainable, natural wines changes daily, featuring a rotating selection of chillable red, white, rosé, and sparkling varieties. You can also find low-ABV cocktails, including a mango-kaffir lime cooler and a Margot spritz. Patrons can order from a short menu of wood-fired pizzas, freshly shucked oysters, a charcuterie board, and a tropical fruit platter.

Margot at Nikki Beach. 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; sevenrooms.com.