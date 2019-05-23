 


    Herban Planet
4
Bar Lab's Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta.
Bar Lab's Elad Zvi and Gabe Orta.
Courtesy of Freehand Miami

Bar Lab and Timon Balloo Are Opening Projects in Downtown Miami

Laine Doss | May 23, 2019 | 9:35am
AA

Downtown Miami is becoming a mecca for good food and drink.

The fast-developing area will soon boast establishments from some of Miami's favorite culinary and cocktail wizards, according to Miami real estate publication The Real Deal.

Bar Lab's Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi are poised to bring their beverage knowledge to the wine world with Margot Wine Bar. The 1,172-square-foot wine and amaro bar is on schedule for a fall 2019 opening.

Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill's Timon Balloo will launch Balloo: Modern Home cooking, an 800-square-foot restaurant, sometime this summer.

Both projects will open in the historic Ingraham Building in downtown Miami. Further details are not yet known, but Bar Lab recently posted an Instagram photo showing all the players involved in front of the building with this caption: "HELLO Downtown!! We coming for you! Stay tune for the details! #barlab3.0 #andanotherone."

Six months ago, New Times food critic Zachary Fagenson said downtown Miami was the new spot for cocktails after establishments such as Mama Tried and Jaguar Sun changed the landscape of what was once a food and drink desert.

The Ingraham Building was the site of the original Phuc Yea pop-up, back in 2011. It's also home to Fratelli Milano, whose entrance is located around the corner from the building's main entryway.

New Times has reached out to both Bar Lab and chef Balloo and will update this story with additional details.

The Ingraham Building. 25 SE Second Ave., Miami.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

