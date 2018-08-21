Tex-Mex Chain Chuy's Opens in Miami With Free Food for a Year

Today at 11 a.m., Chuy's, an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain, will open near Miami International Airport, offering free food for a year to the first 50 customers in line.
If you're one of the lucky winners, you'll receive a punch card redeemable for 12 complimentary meals, which include a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert.
As with all of the brand's locations, the new store will include an Elvis shrine, inflated tropical birds, large metal palm trees, bright tables and chairs, and colorful dangling lights. The location will also include the chain's signature La Chihuahua Bar, decorated with framed photos of customers' dogs.
When it comes to the food, everything at Chuy's is made from scratch. The menu bursts with Mexican flavors, which are packed into a variety of comfort-food-inspired dishes such as burritos, enchiladas, and tacos.
Most of the restaurant's recipes are influenced by places like New Mexico, the Rio Grande Valley, and South Texas. Popular items include stuffed Chile rellenos drizzled with sour cream, Chicka-Chicka Boom-Boom chicken enchiladas, and the restaurant's signature Big as Yo' Face burritos, which can be stuffed with beans and cheese, as well as oven-roasted chicken or ground sirloin.
During happy hour, the restaurant will offer free and unlimited build-your-own nachos from its Fully-Loaded Nacho Car, located in the trunk of a vintage automobile. It's stocked with fresh chips, salsa, queso, beans, and ground sirloin and will be available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. Drink specials include margaritas and Texas martinis.
The opening comes less than a year since the chain debuted in Miami with an outpost in Doral. About a month ago, Chuy's opened a second location in Kendall. This marks the 12th Florida location and 98th outpost overall for the brand, which began with a single restaurant in Austin approximately 36 years ago.
Chuy’s Miami. 7705 W Flagler St., Miami; chuys.com. Open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
