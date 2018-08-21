Tex-Mex Chain Chuy's Opens in Miami With Free Food for a Year

Today at 11 a.m., Chuy's, an Austin-based Tex-Mex chain, will open near Miami International Airport, offering free food for a year to the first 50 customers in line.

If you're one of the lucky winners, you'll receive a punch card redeemable for 12 complimentary meals, which include a choice of appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

As with all of the brand's locations, the new store will include an Elvis shrine, inflated tropical birds, large metal palm trees, bright tables and chairs, and colorful dangling lights. The location will also include the chain's signature La Chihuahua Bar, decorated with framed photos of customers' dogs.