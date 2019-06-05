 


    Herban Planet
Chef Antonio Bachour
Chef Antonio Bachour
billwisserphoto.com

Antonio Bachour Opening Downtown Doral Restaurant and Bakery

Laine Doss | June 5, 2019 | 9:30am
Pastry chef Antonio Bachour will add to Doral's ever-growing culinary landscape when he opens a restaurant in the city west of Miami.

Bachour Bakery & Restaurant, scheduled to open the first quarter of 2020 in Downtown Doral, will offer the chef's signature pastries, along with a full menu of breakfast, lunch, and early-dinner items. Though a menu is not yet available, the 3,000-square-foot eatery will likely replicate the pastry chef's eponymous Coral Gables restaurant, which opened this past February.

In a statement, Bachour said he was "happy and excited" to open an establishment in Doral. "Doral is a multicultural city, and I think our concept will be accepted by the community." Bachour is traveling and could not be reached for comment.

The chef, who has more than three-quarters of a million Instagram followers, also travels the world teaching culinary arts and baking techniques. Baking is in Bachour's blood: He learned from his father, who owned a shop in Puerto Rico, and from his mother, who presented a homemade dessert at the dinner table each night.

He opened his first shop at 17 years old and then traveled to France to study the art of carefully glazing cakes and creating intricate confections. His career led him back to Puerto Rico, where he worked as pastry sous-chef at the Ritz-Carlton San Juan, and then to the St. Regis Bal Harbour, where as executive pastry chef he wowed Miami with his creations.

Today Bachour is carefully building a sweets empire. The Doral restaurant announcement comes on the heels of his opening a spot at Time Out Market Miami. The pastry chef also offers his baked goods and sandwiches at the Citadel in Little Haiti. In addition to his growing Miami-area presence, his desserts are offered at Palace Resorts, located throughout Mexico and Jamaica. Two years ago, Bachour sold his portion of a Brickell-area restaurant that has been renamed B Bistro + Bakery.

Doral is fast becoming a destination for food lovers. Bunnie Cakes announced it would open a location in Doral, and several alumni of Miami chef Michael Schwartz's restaurants opened a bao spot there. In addition, the Doral Yard, by the creators of the Wynwood Yard, is set to open soon.

Bachour Restaurant & Bakery. 8405 NE 53rd St., Doral; antoniobachour.com. Opening in early 2020.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

