Alberto Cabrera to Open Lincoln Road Ventanita and Brickell City Centre Restaurant

For nearly two decades, David's Cafe II was one of Lincoln Road's most beloved gathering spots. Even as the once-sleepy thoroughfare became a big brand-laden tourist attraction, the small window blossomed into a larger operation that was a magnet for locals and visitors alike. All of that ended back in 2012 when the place shuttered due to rising rents. The original David's on Collins Avenue closed in 2014 after nearly 40 years in business, before reopening on Alton Road in 2015.

Now, Vida & Estilo Restaurant Group and Alberto Cabrera, who ran the excellent but short-lived Little Bread in Little Havana, will reopen the small window and café at the former David's Lincoln Road location toward the end of 2018, serving classic Cuban fare done right.

"It'll be just a corner spot with a great coffee menu, great pastelitos , empanadas, and a selection of five sandwiches," Cabrera says. "We'll have really good shakes with fresh fruit and croquetas and pastelitos made in-house."