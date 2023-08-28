Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Bar Gilda Pop-Up, Cheesy Bread Deals, and Chef's Counter Experience

[email protected]

Domino's is offering a limited-time deal on the brand's new pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread.

Domino's Pepperoni-Stuffed Cheesy Bread Deal

The bar at Tropezón in Miami

Bar Gilda Pop-Up at Tropezón

The interior of Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar

New Lunch and Cocktail Menus at Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar

Focaccia with 'nduja butter from Beauty & the Butcher

Beauty & the Butcher's Happy Hour

The dining room at Pez Loco

Chef's Counter Experience at Pez Loco

This week's Miami food and drink events include a Bar Gilda pop-up at Tropezón, new lunch menus at Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar, happy hour specials at Beauty & the Butcher, and a chef's counter experience at Pez Loco.Are you stoned? A hormonally hungry teenager? An overworked mom with screaming children who refuses to turn on the oven? Maybe you want to eat an elevated piece of bread bursting with spicy meat and bubbling cheese. Whatever the reason, if you're ordering fast-food pizza tonight, here's some good news: Domino's has a new menu item — and it's also on sale. For those living in the greater Miami area, Domino's new pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread is $1.99 for a limited time through September 10, with all 60 corporate-owned stores participating. Each order includes eight oven-baked, pepperoni-and-cheese-stuffed breadsticks covered in mozzarella and cheddar with a sprinkle of garlic and parmesan to ensure a peak savory experience. For the $1.99 pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread deal, buy from one of the 60 participating stores before September 10. The deal is valid on carryout or delivery orders using coupon code 8190 (one per customer, and the minimum delivery order amount must be met).Barcelona-based Bar Gilda is back in Miami, this time at Tropezón. The menu items rotate but include seafood-centric tapas like croquetas, mejillones en escabeche, tuna con piquillos y sobrasada, and tostada de anchoa al ajillo ($5-$22). Wine and vermouth cocktail specials will also be available.Negroni has launched two new menus for guests to explore: "Lunch Lovers" and "Negroni Lovers." The prix-fixe lunch menu offers three tiers of lunch-themed fare, including the classic ($16), premium ($18), and negroni ($21), all served with a choice of an entrée and one soda. For cocktail fans, the "Negroni Lovers" menu now includes nine negroni cocktail specials.Beauty & the Butcher has new happy-hour offerings at the bar. During the week, guests can try a variety of cocktails or mocktails that range from $8-$12 and bite-sized appetizer plates that range from $5-$10, such as the house-baked sourdough focaccia served with 'nduja butter and the housemade capicola.During Miami Spice, Pez Loco hosts a chef's counter experience. Guests get a five-course menu, including a one-course snack and four plated courses that vary weekly. The restaurant's dishes are an intimate take on Mexican coastal cuisine.