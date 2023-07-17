Navigation
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Las Viñas BBQ, Motek Aventura, and Off the Wall Gamezone

July 17, 2023 9:10AM

A new entertainment complex has opened in Kendall with an in-house restaurant serving up a menu of all-American eats.
A new entertainment complex has opened in Kendall with an in-house restaurant serving up a menu of all-American eats. Off the Wall Gamezone photo
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes an expanded Motek outpost at Aventura Mall, a second Las Viñas BBQ restaurant off Calle Ocho, and the addition of entertainment complex Off the Wall Gamezone in Kendall.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Las Viñas BBQ has opened a location on SW Eighth Street.
Las Viñas BBQ photo

Las Viñas BBQ

6091 SW Eighth St., Miami
305-694-2040
lasvinasbbq.com
Las Viñas BBQ, the Hialeah-based, casual Cuban-themed barbecue restaurant, has opened a second location in the former La Palma restaurant building on SW Eighth Street just north of West Miami. The restaurant is best known for its hearty sandwiches, roasted meats like chicken, pork, and churrasco, and its housemade churros. 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
click to enlarge
Motek recently opened a larger location at Aventura Mall.
Motek photo

Motek

19565 Biscayne Blvd. (in Aventura Mall), Aventura
305-974-2626
motekcafe.com
Local Israeli-Mediterranean restaurant chain Motek, famed for its all-day brunch, lunch, and dinner menu, recently unveiled an expanded outpost in the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall. Double in size, the newly relocated establishment is an elevated, bistro-style setting complete with a large indoor-outdoor bar featuring an all-new cocktail menu curated by Bar Lab Hospitality (the housemade white wine pomegranate sangria is a favorite). Inside, a large wood-fired grill, private dining room, and chef's table are notable additions. Established in 2020 in downtown Miami, Motek has since expanded to four locations. Devotees return for the "Arayes" burger, which won the people's choice award at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash two years running. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
click to enlarge
Off the Wall Gamezone in Kendall has an in-house restaurant.
Off the Wall Gamezone photo

Off the Wall Gamezone

13700 SW 84th St., Kendall
305-386-5500
otwusa.com
Off the Wall Gamezone has opened its newest location in Kendall (in the former Dandy Bear space). The brand, which already operates locations locally in Coconut Creek and Davie, is an indoor multi-entertainment center that offers everything from trampolines to dodgeball, basketball, obstacle courses, rock climbing, zip lines, axe throwing, air hockey, pool, darts, and more than 80 new and vintage arcade games. If all that sounds like it will work up an appetite, kids and adults can recharge and socialize under the same roof with a vast food menu meant to appeal to all ages. Classic American fare includes sandwiches, pizza, salads, and desserts. For adults, a full bar serves cocktails, beer, and wine to enjoy while watching sports or playing games. 10 a.m. to midnight daily.
