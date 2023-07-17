New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Las Viñas BBQ, Motek Aventura, and Off the Wall Gamezone

[email protected]

click to enlarge Las Viñas BBQ has opened a location on SW Eighth Street. Las Viñas BBQ photo Las Viñas BBQ 6091 SW Eighth St., Miami

305-694-2040

lasvinasbbq.com

click to enlarge Motek recently opened a larger location at Aventura Mall. Motek photo

Motek 19565 Biscayne Blvd. (in Aventura Mall), Aventura

305-974-2626

motekcafe.com

click to enlarge Off the Wall Gamezone in Kendall has an in-house restaurant. Off the Wall Gamezone photo

Off the Wall Gamezone 13700 SW 84th St., Kendall

305-386-5500

otwusa.com

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes an expanded Motek outpost at Aventura Mall, a second Las Viñas BBQ restaurant off Calle Ocho, and the addition of entertainment complex Off the Wall Gamezone in Kendall.Las Viñas BBQ, the Hialeah-based, casual Cuban-themed barbecue restaurant, has opened a second location in the former La Palma restaurant building on SW Eighth Street just north of West Miami. The restaurant is best known for its hearty sandwiches, roasted meats like chicken, pork, and churrasco, and its housemade churros.Local Israeli-Mediterranean restaurant chain Motek, famed for its all-day brunch, lunch, and dinner menu, recently unveiled an expanded outpost in the outdoor courtyard of Aventura Mall. Double in size, the newly relocated establishment is an elevated, bistro-style setting complete with a large indoor-outdoor bar featuring an all-new cocktail menu curated by Bar Lab Hospitality (the housemade white wine pomegranate sangria is a favorite). Inside, a large wood-fired grill, private dining room, and chef's table are notable additions. Established in 2020 in downtown Miami, Motek has since expanded to four locations. Devotees return for the "Arayes" burger, which won the people's choice award at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash two years running.Off the Wall Gamezone has opened its newest location in Kendall (in the former Dandy Bear space). The brand, which already operates locations locally in Coconut Creek and Davie, is an indoor multi-entertainment center that offers everything from trampolines to dodgeball, basketball, obstacle courses, rock climbing, zip lines, axe throwing, air hockey, pool, darts, and more than 80 new and vintage arcade games. If all that sounds like it will work up an appetite, kids and adults can recharge and socialize under the same roof with a vast food menu meant to appeal to all ages. Classic American fare includes sandwiches, pizza, salads, and desserts. For adults, a full bar serves cocktails, beer, and wine to enjoy while watching sports or playing games.