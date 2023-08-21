 3 New Miami Restaurants: Hatch, Tacombi, and Mamo | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Hatch, Tacombi, and Mamo Miami

The newcomers include a brunch-themed spot, a Mexican taqueria, and a New York Italian import.
August 21, 2023
Try the pancake flight at Hatch in Fort Lauderdale.
Try the pancake flight at Hatch in Fort Lauderdale. Hatch photo
Share this:
Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Hatch, a new brunch restaurant hailing from New York, a third Miami Tacombi location, and Italian New York City import Mamo.

Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Brunch favorite Hatch is open in Fort Lauderdale.
Hatch photo

Hatch

715 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale
754-200-8747
hatchbrunch.com
A New York new brunch experience has landed in South Florida thanks to the opening of Long Island-based Hatch in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant offers its unique take on brunch with a focus on innovative dishes and street art-styled decor, neon lighting, and, of course, a few selfie walls. An alum of Michelin-star restaurant Le Bernardin in New York City, William Muzio, executive chef for Hatch's Lessing's Hospitality Group, is the man behind the menu. In New York and Florida, Muzio offers his take on classic brunch dishes with fun surprises like the "Flight of the Pancakes" that allow guests to choose a combination of signature pancake flavors on a single plate, like pineapple upside-down cake to a cinnamon roll and blueberry danish. Or try Hatch's "Hollandaze" selection with unique twists on the classic eggs Benedict. A full-service bar satisfies all cocktail and caffeine needs, serving everything from a simple cup of coffee to espresso, macchiatos, lattes, and coffee cocktails to the "Mimosarita" made with tequila, prosecco, and orange and lime juices. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
click to enlarge
Tacombi opens its third Miami location in Wynwood.
Tacombi photo

Tacombi

275 NW 26th St., Miami
786-232-3338
tacombi.com
Mexican taqueria Tacombi opens its third Florida location in Wynwood this week. White subway tiles clad the kitchen, a bar pops with bright tropical colors, and a backyard area offers seating. Open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, the taqueria presents a menu created by Carmen Miranda, considered one of Mexico's master chefs. The menu brings together distinct flavors and recipes from across Mexico's 32 states, with popular dishes like the corn esquites, guacamole con totopos, carnitas tacos, pollo Yucateco, baja crispy fish tacos, and beef birria tacos. Pair them with classic cocktails favorites like the "Spiked Hibiscus," a smoky mezcal with fresh hibiscus flower, the "Paloma," made with tequila blanco, grapefruit, and agave, and a frozen piña colada made with dark rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream. Guests will find a selection of Mexican beer and nonalcoholic drinks such as Tacombi's signature agua frescas, Lupita brand sodas, and Maya colas. Daily 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
click to enlarge
Mamo's "Carciofi Alla Guidia," cacio e pepe-fried artichoke
Mamo photo

Mamo Restaurant

931 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-693-2300
mamorestaurant.com
Brickell is home to yet another New York City original, thanks to the recent opening of Mamo. Established in 2015 in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, the restaurant — an homage to the family nickname of Mikaël "Mamo" Mammoliti — offers a modern twist on nostalgic Italian fare. At the new location, diners are greeted by colorful Italian movie posters, lush décor, and a marble bar as part of the intimate and inviting space. Explore a range of signature dishes that include antipasti like "Carciofi Alla Guidia" (cacio e pepe-fried artichokes), pasta the "Capelli D'angelo" (angel hair pasta with shrimp and pistachios), and black truffle-topped pizza. Large plates highlight meat and fish, while classic desserts include tiramisu and budino (Italian custard). Sunday 6 to 10 p.m., Tuesday 6 to 10:30 p.m., Thursday 6 to 11 p.m., and Friday 6 to 11:30 p.m.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending

10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

Celebrities

10 Miami Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned by Celebrities

By Ryan Yousefi
Michael Beltran to Open Eva and the Oyster Bar at CocoWalk

Openings & Closings

Michael Beltran to Open Eva and the Oyster Bar at CocoWalk

By Nicole Danna
Rusty Pelican Celebrates Its 51st Anniversary With Throwback Menu

Food & Drink News

Rusty Pelican Celebrates Its 51st Anniversary With Throwback Menu

By Jesse Scott
Burger Beast Celebrates 15 Years With Burger Collaboration Pop-Ups and a Foodie Scavenger Hunt

Things To Do

Burger Beast Celebrates 15 Years With Burger Collaboration Pop-Ups and a Foodie Scavenger Hunt

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation