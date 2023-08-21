New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: Hatch, Tacombi, and Mamo Miami

[email protected]

Miami's latest round of restaurant openings includes Hatch, a new brunch restaurant hailing from New York, a third Miami Tacombi location, and Italian New York City import Mamo.A New York new brunch experience has landed in South Florida thanks to the opening of Long Island-based Hatch in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant offers its unique take on brunch with a focus on innovative dishes and street art-styled decor, neon lighting, and, of course, a few selfie walls. An alum of Michelin-star restaurant Le Bernardin in New York City, William Muzio, executive chef for Hatch's Lessing's Hospitality Group, is the man behind the menu. In New York and Florida, Muzio offers his take on classic brunch dishes with fun surprises like the "Flight of the Pancakes" that allow guests to choose a combination of signature pancake flavors on a single plate, like pineapple upside-down cake to a cinnamon roll and blueberry danish. Or try Hatch's "Hollandaze" selection with unique twists on the classic eggs Benedict. A full-service bar satisfies all cocktail and caffeine needs, serving everything from a simple cup of coffee to espresso, macchiatos, lattes, and coffee cocktails to the "Mimosarita" made with tequila, prosecco, and orange and lime juices.Mexican taqueria Tacombi opens its third Florida location in Wynwood this week. White subway tiles clad the kitchen, a bar pops with bright tropical colors, and a backyard area offers seating. Open for lunch, happy hour, and dinner, the taqueria presents a menu created by Carmen Miranda, considered one of Mexico's master chefs. The menu brings together distinct flavors and recipes from across Mexico's 32 states, with popular dishes like the corn esquites, guacamole con totopos, carnitas tacos, pollo Yucateco, baja crispy fish tacos, and beef birria tacos. Pair them with classic cocktails favorites like the "Spiked Hibiscus," a smoky mezcal with fresh hibiscus flower, the "Paloma," made with tequila blanco, grapefruit, and agave, and a frozen piña colada made with dark rum, pineapple juice, and coconut cream. Guests will find a selection of Mexican beer and nonalcoholic drinks such as Tacombi's signature agua frescas, Lupita brand sodas, and Maya colas.Brickell is home to yet another New York City original, thanks to the recent opening of Mamo. Established in 2015 in New York City's SoHo neighborhood, the restaurant — an homage to the family nickname of Mikaël "Mamo" Mammoliti — offers a modern twist on nostalgic Italian fare. At the new location, diners are greeted by colorful Italian movie posters, lush décor, and a marble bar as part of the intimate and inviting space. Explore a range of signature dishes that include antipasti like "Carciofi Alla Guidia" (cacio e pepe-fried artichokes), pasta the "Capelli D'angelo" (angel hair pasta with shrimp and pistachios), and black truffle-topped pizza. Large plates highlight meat and fish, while classic desserts include tiramisu and budino (Italian custard).