All the Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2024

List of Dine Out Lauderdale 2024 restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Pompano Beach, Dania Beach, and Wilton Manors.
July 18, 2024
Vitolo is one of the 140 Greater Fort Lauderdale restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2024. Vitolo photo
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for food lovers in Greater Fort Lauderdale! No, it's not Christmas, it's Visit Lauderdale’s Dine Out Lauderdale restaurant months. From August 1 through September 30, over 140 restaurants in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area are offering diners specially crafted menus at prices that range from $35 to $75. Plus, the participating restaurants will also be offering additional discounts on desserts, brunches, happy hours, and even culinary experiences.

Dine Out Lauderdale 2024 is your chance to indulge in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area's diverse array of restaurants, discover new flavors, or revisit your old favorites. From trendy rooftop bars with cocktails as appealing as the sunset views and hidden gems serving up international specialties to a myriad of options from Greek and Italian to Lebanese and Mexican cuisines, the choices are as many as they are delicious this year. Participating restaurants are in neighborhoods such as Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Lighthouse Point, Coconut Creek, Wilton Manors, Plantation, Weston, Oakland Park, Coral Springs, Davie, and beyond.

“Dine Out Lauderdale is a fantastic opportunity to explore and enjoy the rich flavors that make our destination a food lover’s paradise,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “There’s a thriving culinary community in Greater Fort Lauderdale and we’re looking forward to welcoming food enthusiasts from across the world this summer.”
click to enlarge
MAASS, the buzzy new restaurant by acclaimed chef Ryan Ratino is one of the newcomers joining the fray, boasting a menu with wood-fired, Japanese/European-infused fare.
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

What's New This Year during Dine Out Lauderdale 2024

More restaurants than ever before: This year, Dine Out Lauderdale boasts an impressive lineup of participating restaurants, including beloved staples like Louie Bossi’s Ristorante, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor Restaurant, and Aruba Beach Cafe. MAASS, the buzzy new restaurant by acclaimed chef Ryan Ratino is one of the newcomers joining the fray, boasting a menu with wood-fired, Japanese/European-infused fare. Other exciting new arrivals include Even Keel Fish & Oyster, Rock & Brews, as well as New York transplant and celebrity-favorite Vitolo, promising to add fresh flavors to the mix.

Brand new classes and activities: You could join a Fort Lauderdale Craft Food Tour, attend a “food as medicine” dinner at Evelyn’s Restaurant inside the Four Seasons, or master the art of dumpling-making at Temple Street Eatery.

Food halls are joining in for the first time: Bustling food halls like Sistrunk Marketplace, Block40, and Baoshi are also joining the program offering a one-stop destination for those looking to sample a variety of dishes without traveling far.
click to enlarge
Dune by Laurent Tourondel is one of the 140 Greater Fort Lauderdale restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2024.
Dune by Laurent Tourondel photo

Dine Out Lauderdale Participating Restaurants

Fort Lauderdale
American Social
B Square Burgers & Booze
Barto
Big City Tavern
Bistro Mezzaluna
Bo's Beach
Breezes
Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits
Cafe Ibiza
Canyon Restaurant
Casa Calabria
Casa Sensei
Casablanca Cafe
Chima Steakhouse
Dick's Last Resort
Dune by Laurent Tourondel
Eatapas Kitchen Bar Music
Harborwood Urban Kitchen & Bar
Hatch
Here & Now
Holly Blue
Java & Jam
Kousine Peruvian Kitchen
La Fuga
La Playa Dayclub
Lasso Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse
LauderAle Brewery
Livia Bar & Grill
Lona Cocina Taverna
Louie Bossi's Ristorante, Bar & Pizzeria
LoveLee Bakeshop
Luigi's Tuscan Grill
MAASS
Mastro's Ocean Club
Miso Japanese Tapas
Moksha Indian Brasserie
Naked Crab Seafood Kitchen/Cocktail Bar
New River Cafe & Bakery
No Man's Land
North Italia
Ocean2000
Olive & Sea
Padrino's Restaurant
Patio Bar & Pizza
Patrizia's of Florida
Pizzeria Magaddino
Planta Queen
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Riviera
Tocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar
Rooftop @ 1WLO
Rustic Inn Crab House
S3 Restaurant
Seasons 52
Senor Frogs
Shady Distillery
Sicilian Oven
Sistrunk Marketplace
Steelpan, Kitchen & Bar
Spazio
Stephanie's Crepes
Sushi by Bou
Sushi Song
Sushi Song Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar
Tarpon River Brewing
Temple Street Eatery
Thai Spice
The Federal
The House on The River
The Lounge at Cypress Creek Kitchen
The Terrace Grill
The Wharf Fort Lauderdale
Timpano Las Olas
TRP Taste
Velvet Taco
Vino's on Las Olas
Vitolo
Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille
Wild Thyme Oceanside Eatery
The Wilder
Yolo Restaurant
Yot Bar & Kitchen

Hollywood
5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill
Cipresso at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Coquito's Bar & Grill
Craft Food Tours
Diplomat Prime
El Nopalito Vegan Taqueria
Etaru Hallandale
The Greek Joint Kitchen & Bar
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Restaurant
JWB Prime Steak and Seafood at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort
Latitudes on the Beach
Oaxaka Mexican Asian Fusion
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
The Sidecar Speakeasy
Twisted Roots Kava Brewery
Yerba and Buns

Pompano Beach
Baresco
Beach House Pompano
Cafe Maxx
Farradday's Steakhouse
Healthy Delights Cafe
Oceanic
Sands Patio Bar & Grill
Revelry
The Rabbit Hole
Zoe's Beachside Grill

Dania Beach
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Cucina Ristorante
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Grampa's Cafe
Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlor Restaurant
Padrino's Restaurant
Radiant 166
Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea
Aruba Beach Cafe
Backflip Bar & Kitchen
Even Keel Fish Shack
Tacocraft Taqueria @ Tequila Bar
Thai Song

Wilton Manors
Candela Restaurant
Ethos Greek Bistro
Sushi Song Gaysha
Tulio's Tacos & Tequila Bar
Union Kitchen & Bar

Coral Springs
The Cook and the Cork
Runyon's Restaurant
Sicilian Oven
Tacocraft Taqueria @ Tequila Bar

Cooper City
Sicilian Oven
Vienna Cafe and Bistro

Plantation
Rock & Brews
Sicilian Oven
Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila

Davie
Mama Chea Cafe Vegan Juice & Market
Sweet Aloha Ice Cream

Deerfield Beach
Casa Maya Grill
Sushi Song

Lighthouse Point
Le Bistro
Sicilian Oven

Oakland Park
Milk Money Bar | Kitchen
Rebel Wine Bar

Hallandale Beach
The Wagyu House by Meat n' Bone

Margate
Swirl Wine Bistro

Pembroke Pines
Baoshi Food Hall & Bar

Sunrise
Matchbox Vintage Pizza Bistro

Weston
Negroni Weston
