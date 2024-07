All the Restaurants Participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2024

click to enlarge MAASS, the buzzy new restaurant by acclaimed chef Ryan Ratino is one of the newcomers joining the fray, boasting a menu with wood-fired, Japanese/European-infused fare. Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Dune by Laurent Tourondel is one of the 140 Greater Fort Lauderdale restaurants participating in Dine Out Lauderdale 2024.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for food lovers in Greater Fort Lauderdale! No, it's not Christmas, it's Visit Lauderdale’s Dine Out Lauderdale restaurant months. From August 1 through September 30,in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area are offering diners specially crafted menus at prices that range from $35 to $75. Plus, the participating restaurants will also be offering additional discounts on desserts, brunches, happy hours, and even culinary experiences.Dine Out Lauderdale 2024 is your chance to indulge in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area's diverse array of restaurants, discover new flavors, or revisit your old favorites. From trendy rooftop bars with cocktails as appealing as the sunset views and hidden gems serving up international specialties to a myriad of options from Greek and Italian to Lebanese and Mexican cuisines, the choices are as many as they are delicious this year. Participating restaurants are in neighborhoods such as Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Dania Beach, Lighthouse Point, Coconut Creek, Wilton Manors, Plantation, Weston, Oakland Park, Coral Springs, Davie, and beyond.“Dine Out Lauderdale is a fantastic opportunity to explore and enjoy the rich flavors that make our destination a food lover’s paradise,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. “There’s a thriving culinary community in Greater Fort Lauderdale and we’re looking forward to welcoming food enthusiasts from across the world this summer.”: This year, Dine Out Lauderdale boasts an impressive lineup of participating restaurants, including beloved staples like Louie Bossi’s Ristorante Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor Restaurant , and Aruba Beach Cafe MAASS , the buzzy new restaurant by acclaimed chef Ryan Ratino is one of the newcomers joining the fray, boasting a menu with wood-fired, Japanese/European-infused fare. Other exciting new arrivals include Even Keel Fish & Oyster Rock & Brews , as well as New York transplant and celebrity-favorite Vitolo , promising to add fresh flavors to the mix.: You could join a Fort Lauderdale Craft Food Tour , attend a “food as medicine” dinner at Evelyn’s Restaurant inside the Four Seasons, or master the art of dumpling-making at Temple Street Eatery : Bustling food halls like Sistrunk Marketplace , Block40, and Baoshi are also joining the program offering a one-stop destination for those looking to sample a variety of dishes without traveling far.American SocialB Square Burgers & BoozeBartoBig City TavernBistro MezzalunaBo's BeachBreezesBurlock Coast Seafare & SpiritsCafe IbizaCanyon RestaurantCasa CalabriaCasa SenseiCasablanca CafeChima SteakhouseDick's Last ResortDune by Laurent TourondelEatapas Kitchen Bar MusicHarborwood Urban Kitchen & BarHatchHere & NowHolly BlueJava & JamKousine Peruvian KitchenLa FugaLa Playa DayclubLasso Gaucho Brazilian SteakhouseLauderAle BreweryLivia Bar & GrillLona Cocina TavernaLouie Bossi's Ristorante, Bar & PizzeriaLoveLee BakeshopLuigi's Tuscan GrillMAASSMastro's Ocean ClubMiso Japanese TapasMoksha Indian BrasserieNaked Crab Seafood Kitchen/Cocktail BarNew River Cafe & BakeryNo Man's LandNorth ItaliaOcean2000Olive & SeaPadrino's RestaurantPatio Bar & PizzaPatrizia's of FloridaPizzeria MagaddinoPlanta QueenRita's Italian Ice & Frozen CustardRivieraTocco's Tacos & Tequila BarRooftop @ 1WLORustic Inn Crab HouseS3 RestaurantSeasons 52Senor FrogsShady DistillerySicilian OvenSistrunk MarketplaceSteelpan, Kitchen & BarSpazioStephanie's CrepesSushi by BouSushi SongSushi Song Downtown Fort LauderdaleTacocraft Taqueria & Tequila BarTarpon River BrewingTemple Street EateryThai SpiceThe FederalThe House on The RiverThe Lounge at Cypress Creek KitchenThe Terrace GrillThe Wharf Fort LauderdaleTimpano Las OlasTRP TasteVelvet TacoVino's on Las OlasVitoloWild Sea Oyster Bar & GrilleWild Thyme Oceanside EateryThe WilderYolo RestaurantYot Bar & Kitchen5 O'Clock Somewhere Bar & GrillCipresso at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and CasinoCoquito's Bar & GrillCraft Food ToursDiplomat PrimeEl Nopalito Vegan TaqueriaEtaru HallandaleThe Greek Joint Kitchen & BarJimmy Buffet's Margaritaville RestaurantJWB Prime Steak and Seafood at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach ResortLatitudes on the BeachOaxaka Mexican Asian FusionRita's Italian Ice & Frozen CustardThe Sidecar SpeakeasyTwisted Roots Kava BreweryYerba and BunsBarescoBeach House PompanoCafe MaxxFarradday's SteakhouseHealthy Delights CafeOceanicSands Patio Bar & GrillRevelryThe Rabbit HoleZoe's Beachside GrillCooper's Hawk Winery & RestaurantCucina RistoranteFirebirds Wood Fired GrillGrampa's CafeJaxson's Ice Cream Parlor RestaurantPadrino's RestaurantRadiant 166Rodizio Grill Brazilian SteakhouseAruba Beach CafeBackflip Bar & KitchenEven Keel Fish ShackTacocraft Taqueria @ Tequila BarThai SongCandela RestaurantEthos Greek BistroSushi Song GayshaTulio's Tacos & Tequila BarUnion Kitchen & BarThe Cook and the CorkRunyon's RestaurantSicilian OvenTacocraft Taqueria @ Tequila BarSicilian OvenVienna Cafe and BistroRock & BrewsSicilian OvenTacocraft Taqueria & TequilaMama Chea Cafe Vegan Juice & MarketSweet Aloha Ice CreamCasa Maya GrillSushi SongLe BistroSicilian OvenMilk Money Bar | KitchenRebel Wine BarThe Wagyu House by Meat n' BoneSwirl Wine BistroBaoshi Food Hall & BarMatchbox Vintage Pizza BistroNegroni Weston