Michelin-Starred Chef Will Open Maass Restaurant in Fort Lauderdale

Maass will have an extensive wine program and a seasonal menu sourced from markets in Europe and Japan.
December 20, 2023
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Ryan Ratino is set to debut Maas on December 21st at the Four Seasons in Fort Lauderdale.
Renowned Michelin-starred chef Ryan Ratino is set to debut Maass, a contemporary restaurant inspired by Europe and Japan, on December 21 at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences in Fort Lauderdale.

Centered around contemporary wood-fired cooking, Maass spotlights a fusion of European and Japanese techniques, steering clear of traditional smoky barbecue flavors for a nuanced charcoal-grilled taste achieved through slow-fire cooking.


"Everything at Maass will have touched the fire, or, more precisely, the embers," explains Ratino. "We are going for those subtle, charcoal grilled notes to evoke the memories that many of us share from cooking over fires or campfires during childhood."

The restaurant is helmed by Ratino, executive chef Jonathan Kaiser, and the award-winning team behind Hive Hospitality's two-Michelin-starred restaurant Jônt and one Michelin-starred Bresca.

The restaurateur and team aim to craft memorable experiences for their guests, including finishing dishes tableside. "We want to bring our guests this European dining experience, with a presentation akin to a choreographed dance, with cart and tray service to finish dishes tableside — whether it's adding a sauce, shaving truffles, or deboning fish. We are not just delivering food to the table; we are taking a bit more time to share details about the dish and put the finishing touches right in front of our guests' eyes."

Despite Maass being a fine dining establishment, Ratino emphasizes the restaurant's approachability. "We may be cooking at a high level, but we also want our diners to feel good enough to laugh, bring their friends, and have a good time, so it's not that buttoned up. We also don't want this to be a special occasion type of place — we want people to be able to come back often and discover what we have to offer."

The indoor and outdoor waterfront dining areas will provide a picturesque setting facing the ocean. The space features a covered outdoor garden, bar seating, a dining room, and a private dining area.

The menu, primarily seafood-driven, includes signature dishes like whole turbot cooked over wood and fire. Traditionally grilled and served whole, Maass elevates this European classic by breaking it down into two preparations. Slow-cooked on the bone and with the skin on over the fire, the turbot achieves a sticky, textured perfection, glazed with buttermilk vinaigrette. The center loins of the fish are served with rice cooked in the donabe — a Japanese pot used to cook over an open flame. Then, simultaneously, the "wings" of the fish are delicately fried, dusted in roasted malt and vinegar powder, with an emulsion of buttermilk and beer — a nod to the beloved fish and chips. This culinary homage not only harmonizes the traditions of European turbot with the artistry of Japanese donabe-style cooking but also presents a memorable tableside experience, finished with shaved truffles.

Ratino's famed duck dish, a staple at his D.C. restaurants, will be prepared differently at Maass. The duck is now dry-aged for two to three weeks to intensify its rich flavors. Slow-cooked over the fire, the process renders the fat, resulting in glassy, pristine skin. The bird is then lacquered with honey and fermented red bean paste, creating a sumptuous and nuanced depth of flavor. Ratino's dedication to perfecting this single protein showcases not only his culinary finesse but also his commitment to evolving and refining an enduring favorite of his restaurants.

As for the cocktails, Maass' cocktail menu seeks inspiration from Fort Lauderdale and will pay homage to some of the most infamous boats and yachts in pop culture. The menu will also feature an extensive wine program.

Ratino, who went to school at the Le Cordon Bleu in Orlando, says he is excited to return to his roots.

"We are looking forward to bringing our hospitality to the Sunshine State," he says. "For me, it's a small homecoming. I'm excited to become a part of the local community, work with local producers, cook with our chef friends, and do collaborations… I'll also bring some D.C. chef friends along for the ride."

Maass. 525 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; maassftl.com.
