The Ten Best Fort Lauderdale Sports Bars to Watch the Heat and Panthers Finals

So you want to watch the big game, a high-stakes match, or those nail-biting playoffs.But the thought of sitting home while your friends decimate your fridge warrants a public locale.That's why you need a good bar — one that's equipped with plentiful TV screens, reasonably priced drinks (maybe food, too), and an ambiance worthy of game day.With that in mind, listed in alphabetical order are the ten best bars in Fort Lauderdale and greater Broward County to watch your favorite game.This Las Olas hot spot sports eight TV sets around the bar, with comfy couches lining the perimeter. If you want to snag a prime spot, you’ll either want to make a reservation or arrive early. On the booze front, you can fancy up your big-game experience with a cocktail like the "AmSo" mule, a cucumber fizz, or a white peach margarita.If you’re looking to watch the game with an ocean view, Blondies is your spot. This Fort Lauderdale Beach staple offers TVs everywhere, buckets o’ beer 'round the clock, and grub you’d find at a house party — including jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, potato skins, and wings. If the game stresses you out, walk out front, take in a panoramic ocean view, and breathe deeply before heading back to your bar stool.TVs, TVs, and more TVs — at Bokamper's, there’s no such thing as a bad seat for any big-time game. Bo’s boasts shot specials, a diverse food menu (from wings to sushi), and a massive open-air patio to complement the setup. Bokamper’s also has a location in Plantation (1280 S. Pine Island Rd.) and a sister establishment, Bo's Beach, on Fort Lauderdale Beach (600 Seabreeze Blvd.).With five locations across South Florida, Legends Tavern & Grille is one of the best spots to find good grub, drink specials, and — you guessed it — sports coverage. Since opening its first location in Sunrise, the casual dining restaurant chain has expanded to Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Pompano Beach, and Plantation, serving a menu that offers traditional sports bar bites, specialty dishes, craft beer, and more. Planning on being a regular? The restaurant's loyalty program gets you one point for every $1 you spend, which can be redeemed as a $10 discount for every 125 points earned.McSorley’s Beach Pub consists of three levels, each with its own vibe. The first level is dressed up with ocean-themed artworks (and TVs) and gives off an honest-to-goodness pub vibe. The second level is a bit darker and clubbier, with fewer lights and a sleek bar serving a diverse selection of wine, beer, seltzer, and liquor. Then there’s the rooftop: an open-air patio with a larger-than-life projection screen and panoramic ocean views. Pick one level and settle in, or bounce around if you're the peripatetic type.Located in downtown Hollywood, Mickey Byrne's is a favorite watering hole for sports fans who come for cold beers on tap, juicy burgers, wings, and a friendly neighborhood feel. During major sporting events, Mickey Byrnes spills onto Hollywood Boulevard, opening satellite bars and adding extra TVs for a true party vibe.Described as the ultimate sports lodge, this Texas-based chain is one of the best spots to belly up to the bar and watch the game. Lucky for us, South Florida is home to several locations, from Pembroke Pines and Hollywood to Davie and Cypress Creek. Here, patrons can find a combination of big-screen TVs, high-top and communal tables, indoor and outdoor bars, and a solid menu of food, beer, and cocktails — paired with a bevy of waitresses — making this the ultimate game-day stop. The bars show every game, match, and face-off you can imagine, and Twin Peaks is one of the few sports bars in the area that commits to showing every UFC match.Cheer on your favorite South Florida teams — or keep your out-of-state fan support loyalty strong — with the open-air options at the Wharf. Here, you can find drinks, food-truck grub, plenty of giant TV screen action, and waterfront views. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale has a dozen big flat-screen TVs scattered with game sound across the venue. Depending on the watch party, they'll roll out the jumbo screen and offer drink specials. Thanks to multiple bars, guests have plenty of space to find the perfect view for watching their favorite games. Food trucks include Redcow, Los Altos Taqueria, the Lunchroom, the Piefather, and Cookies & Cream.Quarterdeck isn't just a longtime South Florida institution and neighborhood hangout. It's also a pet-friendly space known for its American comfort fare, extensive sushi selection, craft cocktails, local beers, and — when it comes to sports — TV selection. The restaurant's four Broward locations include two Fort Lauderdale locations (with one near the beach), as well as Davie and Dania Beach.The best schnitzel in town. The biggest pretzel you'll ever see. Ribs, sausage, and plenty of beer steins. You'll find it all, and more, at Wunderbar in Davie. The food lover and sports fanatic doesn't have to look much further than this German-themed sports bar where sports are streamed all week. Is your team playing on Hump Day? Then you're in luck: It's 50-cent wings all day long on Wednesday.