"Wolf of Wall Street" Jordan Belfort Still Living the High Life on Others' Dime, Lawsuit Claims

Shortly before The Wolf of Wall Street starring Leonardo DiCaprio was released in 2013 about Jordan Belfort and his elaborate penny-stock fraud, Belfort insisted he had moved on from his scamming ways. He said he was a changed man and wanted to "finally close out that chapter" in his life.
Yet a recently filed lawsuit in Miami-Dade County says that Belfort's "luxurious habits continue to be fueled by taking advantage of others."
According to the lawsuit obtained by New Times, Belfort stiffed Robert Posch, owner of Superior Miami limousine service, out of nearly $24,000 for driving services from September 2021 through December 2021.
Posch says he was Belfort's go-to driver. He knew exactly what Belfort needed when he would scoop him up in a 2022 Cadillac Escalade: a cold Red Bull, a phone charger, and a comb.
"He just basically stopped paying, and I asked countless times for him to pay me," Posch tells New Times.
During the 1990s, the Bronx native defrauded $200 million from more than 1,500 investors. He pleaded guilty to securities fraud and money laundering in 1999 and spent almost two years in federal prison. After his release, Belfort became a motivational speaker and wrote the memoir that inspired the 2013 Martin Scorsese movie. At sentencing, the judge ordered Belfort to repay $110 million in restitution, which prosecutors in 2018 argued was still not paid.
"Despite still owing his victims over $100 million, Belfort lives an opulent lifestyle and recently moved into a $35,000 per month rental home on Hibiscus Island in Miami Beach," Posch's lawsuit alleges.
The 60 year old, who charges thousands per appearance as an event speaker and cryptocurrency guru, began using Posch in October of 2020 during his constant visits to the Magic City. He eventually moved full-time to Miami Beach from California a year later and continued to use Posch's services.
"He pretty much used me on a daily basis," Posch says. "During Art Basel, I was going nonstop with him."
As the owner of Superior Miami, Posch says he has driven around countless celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Justin Timberlake, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.
Posch says he would submit a periodic invoice to Belfort's assistant that included all the trips for that month. He says the assistant knew about every trip and would approve all the invoices. Though he stopped receiving payments around September 2021, Posch tells New Times he continued to drive Belfort.
"I was still working with him until about January of this year, but then I said, 'Well, listen mister, we are four months late,'" Posch adds. "[He would respond], 'What do you worry about? I pay everyone.'"
According to Posch's records, the most expensive month was November 2021 with $8,000 in rides. Many of the trips involved taking Belfort and others to and from the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. Other times, Posch says, he spent 12 to 16 hour days driving Belfort all around Miami-Dade County, which would cost more than $1,000 for the day. He also would drive to Belfort to restaurants in Miami Beach, such as Mila and Carbone, and nightclubs like E11even in downtown.
Belfort tells New Times the lawsuit is based on fake invoices. He contends his bookkeeper, who is responsible for paying Belfort's bills, paid Posch on time every month.
"This is the biggest scam ever," Belfort adds. "The guy gets fired because he leaves me and my wife at a restaurant and then suddenly months later he sends back bills from when I moved down here. Like, I already paid all of these invoices."
After Posch did not receive the nearly $24,000 he claims he is owed, his attorney David Hagen sent a demand letter to Belfort on September 7. The Wolf of Wall Street did not take the news lightly.
When Belfort saw the letter, he purportedly texted Posch on September 14, "I know what you're up to making up phony invoices going back to the day I moved here and I [am] going to destroy you on social media. You are a fucking crock and looking forward to reading about you in the Miami Herald and on every website and social media network. We have proof that you're a fucking liar."
This animosity towards Posch stands in stark contrast to a December 2021 video Belfort recorded in the back of Posch's Escalade, singing the driver's praises.
"Listen, if you are thinking about finding a limo company in Miami, you have to use Superior Miami," Belfort said in the video. "Robert is my driver personally. He is the best driver ever. He knows everyone and everything in Miami. He has a great time that's been working for him. Definitely the best service anywhere in Miami — promise you that, got my vote of confidence."
Because Belfort did not respond to the demand letter within 30 days, Posch and his team of lawyers decided to move forward with the lawsuit. Posch says he did not let Belfort's text scare him from pursuing the money he is allegedly owed.