North Bay Village Is Tiny, but Absolutely Looney-Tune Crazy

North Bay Village is made up of three tiny islands in the middle of Biscayne Bay. But it has the best politics.
Not long ago, the police chief, city attorney, and several other key officials were fired. Then old pro Manager Frank Rollason, his deputy manager, and a secretary quit. In October a mayoral candidate, Laura Cattabriga was found guilty by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics of lying about her opponent, Brent Latham, but said she wouldn't stop. So in November voters chose Latham over Cattabriga for mayor. They also swept in a 32-year-old newbie, Julianna Strout for commission. Army and Navy veteran Marvin Wilmoth, who has been on the planning and zoning board, joins the commission tonight. And oh yeah, there were those claims of drugs, extortion and blackmail, but we don't have time for that right now.
Latham, who has a Master's Degree from Georgetown, struck an optimistic vote after winning. “I look forward to working with the new commission, residents and other stakeholders in a transparent and accountable government to build the city that the residents deserve,” he told the Miami Herald's talented Sarah Blaskey, who has had the insane and unenviable assignment of covering this mess.,
Tonight, Latham gets his first big test. He will oversee a bat-shit crazy face-off between some residents, including an over-the-top blogger named Kevin Verricker, and village attorney Norman Powell.
This past August 20, Powell sued Vericker for libel in a legal maneuver he pretty much can't win. but was clearly meant to silence an annoying critic. He cited racist language and questionable statements from Vericker's blog. It was something I have never heard of in four decades of covering politics, which — full disclosure — included two brief stretches of living in North Bay Village long before this imbroglio.
Despite the libel suit, Vericker posted yesterday, urging the commission to dump the village attorney. "Powell's lack of experience as a municipal attorney and his questionable actions could be the grounds that the commission needs to fire him for cause," he wrote. "Regardless of their approach, whether it be another painful payoff to go away or a stand to dismiss for cause, Powell has to go. Now."
Right or wrong, you have to admit the guy has cojones.
Tonight's fun starts art 6:30 p.m. with the swearing in of Wilmoth. If you like weird politics, you will want to attend.
"I think the past administration made a lot of poor decisions," says 56-year old Jeri Goodkin Dausey, who has lived there for four years.said Goodkin Dausey. "We need to clean house to bring North Bay Village back to where it needs to be."
