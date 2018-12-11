North Bay Village Is Tiny, but Absolutely Looney-Tune Crazy

North Bay Village is made up of three tiny islands in the middle of Biscayne Bay. But it has the best politics.

Not long ago, the police chief, city attorney, and several other key officials were fired. Then old pro Manager Frank Rollason, his deputy manager, and a secretary quit. In October a mayoral candidate, Laura Cattabriga was found guilty by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics of lying about her opponent, Brent Latham, but said she wouldn't stop. So in November voters chose Latham over Cattabriga for mayor. They also swept in a 32-year-old newbie, Julianna Strout for commission. Army and Navy veteran Marvin Wilmoth, who has been on the planning and zoning board, joins the commission tonight. And oh yeah, there were those claims of drugs, extortion and blackmail, but we don't have time for that right now.