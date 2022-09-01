Where to Get the Monkeypox Vaccine in South Florida

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1,922 cases of the virus — which was primarily found in parts of Central and West Africa before recently spreading around the globe — have been detected in Florida. As of August 31, 2022, state data showed that 1,385 cases were reported in South Florida: 592 in Broward County, 706 in Miami-Dade County, and 87 in Palm Beach County.
The outbreak is predominantly affecting gay and bisexual men, but anyone can get the disease. The virus has been described as a less-severe version of smallpox and mainly spreads through close contact such as kissing, sex, or sharing foods and drinks. Immunocompromised people, particularly those with HIV, are at a higher risk of contracting monkeypox.
Though supplies are limited, below is a list of where you can find the monkeypox vaccine in South Florida:
Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County1350 NW 14th St.
Miami
305-470-5660The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County offers free monkeypox vaccine appointments to high-risk populations and individuals who meet criteria as a priority group at its health district center. Appointments can be made online.
Miami-Dade County224 23rd St. (mobile site)
Miami Beach
and
SW 79th Avenue and Bird Road (in Tropical Park)
Miami
833-875-0900
In partnership with healthcare startup Nomi Health, the county provides the monkeypox vaccine to eligible, high-risk residents for free by appointment at two sites. Vaccine appointments are available to book online.
Community Health of South Florida Inc.Doris Ison Health Center
10300 SW 216th St.
Miami
786-293-5500
Community Health of South Florida, Inc., a nonprofit that provides affordable healthcare in South and West Miami-Dade and Monroe counties, offers the monkeypox vaccine to at-risk and immunocompromised people, including those who have had contact with someone suspected of having monkeypox, immunocompromised lab workers who handle monkeypox cultures, and medical professionals performing monkeypox testing. The vaccine is offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Call or walk in for an appointment.
Florida Department of Health in Broward Countymultiple area locations
954-467-4700Through September 3, monkeypox vaccinations are scheduled to be available on a walk-in basis at sites across the county, including the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center Craft Room in Pompano Beach, Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale, the Children's Reading Center and Museum in Davie, Jaco Pastorius Park in Oakland Park, and the Florida Department of Health's location at 780 SW 24th Street.
Pop-up vaccination events are scheduled in Hagen Park (2020 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors) on September 1 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the LeBoy FTL bar (1243 NE 11th Ave., Fort Lauderdale) on September 2 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., and at the Ramrod bar (1508 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale) on September 3 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Latinos Saludmultiple area locations, including:
1401 NE 26th St.
Wilton Manors
954-765-6239Latinos Salud, a nonprofit that focuses on LGBTQ healthcare, offers monkeypox vaccines to certain high-risk groups, including men who have sex with men and those who have had contact with a confirmed monkeypox case, at its locations in Wilton Manors, Miami Beach, and Southwest Miami. You can book an appointment online.
If you know of a location that offers the monkeypox vaccine but isn't on this list, please let us know via [email protected]