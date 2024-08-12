Who's Behind the "Weird," Brat-Summer Billboard Near Mar-a-Lago?

For those who might have missed it, Charli XCX kicked off this Kamala-brat saga July 21 when she tweeted, "kamala IS brat," giving a nod of approval to the Democratic presidential candidate. And just like that, the internet crowned Harris the queen of brat summer. Her campaign team was quick to jump on the trend, transforming their social media presence with that signature slime-green look from Charli's album cover.
Naturally, we are left wondering: who's behind the digital billboard echoing Harris' campaign messages?
Now, the billboard isn't in just any random location. It's off Tenth Avenue and I-95 in Lake Worth Beach, in a hot spot for political signage. A 12-minute drive from Trump's stomping grounds at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, the billboard is not far from the airport where the former president and current Republican presidential candidate flies in and out with his private jet.
It's located a few blocks away from Gaslight Business Park, appropriately enough.
There is a brat billboard on the way to Mar-A-Lago in FloridaThis billboard is surfacing on Reddit on the heels of Harris's move to capitalize on branding Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance as "weird." Her campaign's press releases have used the word repeatedly as a tag for her opponents, calling Trump "old and quite weird" and saying, "JD Vance is weird."
"No, we're not weird. We're very solid people," Trump recently responded. "I think we're the opposite of weird. They’re weird."
Correction published 8/12/2024: Owing to an editing error, the original version of this story incorrectly linked the "Weird" billboard's genesis to Mad Dog, a political action committee that had run pro-Kamala Harris ads at the same site. The above version reflects the corrected text.