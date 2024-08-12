 "Weird" Billboard Near Mar-a-Lago: Is it Linked to Kamala Harris? | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Who's Behind the "Weird," Brat-Summer Billboard Near Mar-a-Lago?

New Times seeks to get to the bottom of the brat summer-style billboard off I-95 near Mar-a-Lago.
August 12, 2024
A puke-green sign off 10th Avenue and I-95 with the word "weird" appeared in Palm Beach County.
A puke-green sign off 10th Avenue and I-95 with the word "weird" appeared in Palm Beach County. Ballbazz screenshot via Reddit

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,400
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

If you find yourself cruising in Palm Beach County a few miles from Mar-a-Lago, keep your eyes peeled for a big, bold, and unsparingly green billboard that simply reads "Weird." The design combines Kamala Harris' political rhetoric labeling Donald Trump "weird" with pop star Charlie XCX vibes, namely the green "brat" aesthetic that the British pop star has been flaunting with her latest album.

For those who might have missed it, Charli XCX kicked off this Kamala-brat saga July 21 when she tweeted, "kamala IS brat," giving a nod of approval to the Democratic presidential candidate. And just like that, the internet crowned Harris the queen of brat summer. Her campaign team was quick to jump on the trend, transforming their social media presence with that signature slime-green look from Charli's album cover.
Naturally, we are left wondering: who's behind the digital billboard echoing Harris' campaign messages?

Now, the billboard isn't in just any random location. It's off Tenth Avenue and I-95 in Lake Worth Beach, in a hot spot for political signage. A 12-minute drive from Trump's stomping grounds at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, the billboard is not far from the airport where the former president and current Republican presidential candidate flies in and out with his private jet.

It's located a few blocks away from Gaslight Business Park, appropriately enough.
There is a brat billboard on the way to Mar-A-Lago in Florida
byu/Balbazz incharlixcx
This billboard is surfacing on Reddit on the heels of Harris's move to capitalize on branding Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance as "weird." Her campaign's press releases have used the word repeatedly as a tag for her opponents, calling Trump "old and quite weird" and saying, "JD Vance is weird."

"No, we're not weird. We're very solid people," Trump recently responded. "I think we're the opposite of weird. They’re weird."

Correction published 8/12/2024: Owing to an editing error, the original version of this story incorrectly linked the "Weird" billboard's genesis to Mad Dog, a political action committee that had run pro-Kamala Harris ads at the same site. The above version reflects the corrected text.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Video: Alysha Newman, OnlyFans Pole Vaulting Champion, Celebrates Medal

Sports

Video: Alysha Newman, OnlyFans Pole Vaulting Champion, Celebrates Medal

By Julia Postell
New North Bay Village Condo to Offer Residents a Chauffeured Rolls-Royce

The Rich

New North Bay Village Condo to Offer Residents a Chauffeured Rolls-Royce

By Zulekha Pitts
Alix Earle's Social Media Hit by Claims She Used the N-Word Ten Years Ago

Celebrities

Alix Earle's Social Media Hit by Claims She Used the N-Word Ten Years Ago

By Alex DeLuca
Sound Off! Thousands of Students, Parents Demand Broward Schools Lift Phone Ban

Education

Sound Off! Thousands of Students, Parents Demand Broward Schools Lift Phone Ban

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation