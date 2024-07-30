 J.D. Vance in Communist Shirt Goes Viral: “Run This Everywhere in Miami” | Miami New Times
J.D. Vance in Communist Shirt Goes Viral: “Run This Everywhere in Miami”

"Perhaps the Dems CAN win Florida lmao," one social media user wrote.
July 30, 2024
An old photo has resurfaced appearing to show Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance wearing a T-shirt featuring a Soviet hammer and sickle.
An old photo has resurfaced appearing to show Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance wearing a T-shirt featuring a Soviet hammer and sickle.
It's been a rocky debut for Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance.

First came the rumors about him fucking a couch. Then came his resurfaced comments about the country being run by "childless cat ladies," which sparked criticism from celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kesha. Now, social media is grappling with a throwback photo that appears to show the Republican Ohio senator wearing a red T-shirt featuring a Soviet hammer and sickle.

"Run this everywhere in Miami and Miami Dade county," user @travis_county_ wrote of the photo in a now-viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In Florida, Republicans have long courted Cuban American voters by portraying Democrats as communist threats and sympathizers of the Castro regime. The strategy of stoking fears about communist infiltration has proven particularly effective in South Florida, where hundreds of thousands of Cuban exiles and their relatives reside.

So, sure, Vance's getup might've been a Halloween costume (some social media users pointed out that he might've been dressed up as Croatian-American wrestler Nikolai Volkoff, given that he's posing alongside men in wrestling costumes).

But imagine this photo being presented out-of-context in your family's WhatsApp group chat?

"Attention Cubans of Miami! Do you hate communism? Then you should probably not vote Trump/Vance 🤷🏻‍♂️" one user joked.
"Comment with 🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏽‍♀️ if you want to see this on a billboard in Hialeah," another wrote.

"Perhaps the Dems CAN win Florida lmao," a third replied.
"Oh $100 million needs to be spent in south Florida now," another user wrote.

Alex DeLuca
