Florida Politicians Are Embracing Kamala Harris' "Brat" Summer

Gen-Z'ers have crowned Kamala Harris the queen of brat summer, a nod to Charli XCX's new album.
July 23, 2024
Charli XCX's declaration that "Kamala is brat" contributed to waves of memes to the befuddlement of cable news political commentators.
Charli XCX's declaration that "Kamala is brat" contributed to waves of memes to the befuddlement of cable news political commentators. Left photo by Kevin Diestch/Getty Images; right photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images
Florida politicians are throwing their support behind Kamala Harris as she memes her way through her presidential run kickoff.

On Sunday, president Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Harris to lead the party. It wasn’t long before Gen-Z'ers gave Harris the meme treatment, flooding social media sites like TikTok and X with coconut emojis and video edits of Harris' most whimsical quotes, including her now-famous line: "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."

The internet also swiftly crowned Harris the queen of brat summer, a nod to British pop star Charli XCX's new album, Brat. (On July 21, Charli XCX herself even tweeted "kamala IS brat.")

As everyone from boomers to CNN pundits have tried to dissect this moment and grasp what it means to be a brat, Kamala’s team has leaned into the, shall we say, bratification of their candidate — even rebranding its social media accounts with the album's same slime-green aesthetic.

Democrats around the country, including in the Sunshine State, have since embraced Harris' brat summer.

Rep. Frederica Wilson

Wilson, a longtime Democratic U.S. House member and fancy-hat stan, shared what might be the most brat-coded endorsement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Based on the context that came before, it’s a BRAT summer with @KamalaHarris. 🥥🌴" Wilson wrote in a July 22 post, alongside a photo of herself and Harris with the "Brat" green filter. 

Florida Democrats

"New header dropped," the Florida Democratic Party wrote in a July 22 post on X alongside a photo of the words "Harris for Florida" in the style of the "Brat" album cover.

Joshua Simmons

Simmons, Coral Springs' first Black commissioner, elected in 2018, appears to have recently changed his name on X to include the "🥥🌴🇺🇸" emojis. He endorsed Harris in a July 22 post on X.

"I have no doubt that Vice President Harris could lead our country, our states, our cities, and our neighborhoods into the future," Simmons wrote.

Sabrina Javellana

Javellana, the former vice mayor of Hallandale Beach, had a far more succinct endorsement.

"🥥🌴," she wrote in a July 21 post on X.
