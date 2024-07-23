Florida Politicians Are Embracing Kamala Harris' "Brat" Summer

On Sunday, president Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Harris to lead the party. It wasn’t long before Gen-Z'ers gave Harris the meme treatment, flooding social media sites like TikTok and X with coconut emojis and video edits of Harris' most whimsical quotes, including her now-famous line: "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you."
The internet also swiftly crowned Harris the queen of brat summer, a nod to British pop star Charli XCX's new album, Brat. (On July 21, Charli XCX herself even tweeted "kamala IS brat.")
As everyone from boomers to CNN pundits have tried to dissect this moment and grasp what it means to be a brat, Kamala’s team has leaned into the, shall we say, bratification of their candidate — even rebranding its social media accounts with the album's same slime-green aesthetic.
Democrats around the country, including in the Sunshine State, have since embraced Harris' brat summer.
Rep. Frederica Wilson
Wilson, a longtime Democratic U.S. House member and fancy-hat stan, shared what might be the most brat-coded endorsement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Based on the context that came before, it’s a BRAT summer with @KamalaHarris. 🥥🌴" Wilson wrote in a July 22 post, alongside a photo of herself and Harris with the "Brat" green filter.
Florida Democrats
"New header dropped," the Florida Democratic Party wrote in a July 22 post on X alongside a photo of the words "Harris for Florida" in the style of the "Brat" album cover.
Joshua Simmons
Simmons, Coral Springs' first Black commissioner, elected in 2018, appears to have recently changed his name on X to include the "🥥🌴🇺🇸" emojis. He endorsed Harris in a July 22 post on X.
"I have no doubt that Vice President Harris could lead our country, our states, our cities, and our neighborhoods into the future," Simmons wrote.
Sabrina Javellana
Javellana, the former vice mayor of Hallandale Beach, had a far more succinct endorsement.
"🥥🌴," she wrote in a July 21 post on X.
