Video: Downtown Road Rage Confrontation on Biscayne Boulevard Ends With Epic Karate Chop

July 30, 2024
Take that, Paris Olympics! Florida man's karate move takes social media by storm
Screenshots via X
Miami road-rage ninja unlocked?

If you've lived in Miami long enough, you've probably seen some crazy outbursts by drivers in downtown traffic. This one takes the cake.

In a viral video currently making the rounds on social media, a nattily attired man hops out of his Corvette convertible amid an apparent roadway confrontation with a woman at the wheel of an SUV at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and NE Ninth Street in downtown Miami.

Sporting a light-blue dress shirt, navy narrow-leg chinos, and fashionable shades, he performs a variation of the "suck it" gesture, waving his hands around his crotch toward his adversary. In response, the woman angrily flings what appears to be a plastic bottle in his general direction.

Then the fury is unleashed.
With remarkable speed given the tightness of his pants, the man darts to her car, leaps into the air, and karate-chops her driver's-side mirror, leaving it dangling by its electrical cable.

The witness recording the epic karate move from an adjacent lane lets out a protracted, "Ooooooh," as Mr. Mirror-Chopper strolls casually back to his ride. As the stunned woman steps out of her car to record the man's license plate, he drives off.

"Do you have a video of that?" she asks the witness.

And scene.
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
