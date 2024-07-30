Video: Downtown Road Rage Confrontation on Biscayne Boulevard Ends With Epic Karate Chop

Road rage in Miami pic.twitter.com/yjCGh9bThS — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 30, 2024

Miami road-rage ninja unlocked?If you've lived in Miami long enough, you've probably seen some crazy outbursts by drivers in downtown traffic. This one takes the cake.In a viral video currently making the rounds on social media, a nattily attired man hops out of his Corvette convertible amid an apparent roadway confrontation with a woman at the wheel of an SUV at the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and NE Ninth Street in downtown Miami.Sporting a light-blue dress shirt, navy narrow-leg chinos, and fashionable shades, he performs a variation of the "suck it" gesture, waving his hands around his crotch toward his adversary. In response, the woman angrily flings what appears to be a plastic bottle in his general direction.Then the fury is unleashed.With remarkable speed given the tightness of his pants, the man darts to her car, leaps into the air, and karate-chops her driver's-side mirror, leaving it dangling by its electrical cable.The witness recording the epic karate move from an adjacent lane lets out a protracted,as Mr. Mirror-Chopper strolls casually back to his ride. As the stunned woman steps out of her car to record the man's license plate, he drives off."Do you have a video of that?" she asks the witness.