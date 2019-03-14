Video: Miami-Dade Police Violently Arrest Black Woman Who Called for Help

After a disturbing video was shared on social media last night showing several Miami-Dade police officers violently arresting a black woman who had allegedly done nothing more than call for help after someone pulled a gun on her and her daughter, one of several officers involved was relieved of duty.

The entire context of the incident is unclear, but it starts out with a plaintive voice requesting that officers, "please calm down."

"She needs to be corrected, if anything," a Miami-Dade police officer responds.