Video: Miami-Dade Police Violently Arrest Black Woman Who Called for Help

After a disturbing video was shared on social media last night showing several Miami-Dade police officers violently arresting a black woman who had allegedly done nothing more than call for help after someone pulled a gun on her and her daughter, one of several officers involved was relieved of duty.
The entire context of the incident is unclear, but it starts out with a plaintive voice requesting that officers, "please calm down."
"She needs to be corrected, if anything," a Miami-Dade police officer responds.
"Why do I have to be corrected when my life and my daughter's life was just threatened?" the woman asks.
A black woman Called Miami-Dade Police For Help After A Man Brandished A Weapon and threaten her life. Yet, She Was Arrested for being distraught pic.twitter.com/xQ2vvDZZsW— Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) March 13, 2019
"Please stop!" another woman filming the incident says as two Miami-Dade police officers lunge at the woman and grab her wrists. One of the officers places handcuffs on her . The woman does not appear to struggle in the video, but an officer nevertheless grabs the woman in a headlock and drags her to the ground.
In a statement shared on Twitter, Miami-Dade Police Department Director Juan Perez said, “Upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer. An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and I upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof.”
An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof.— Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) March 14, 2019
A follow-up call and email to MDPD seeking more comment were not immediately returned. The Twitter account that initially shared the video also did not respond to a message.
The video is alarming. "Why are you doing this?" the woman filming cries.
Although the woman being abused by officers says, "Do not touch me" over and over again, she doesn't physically resist arrest in the video. Still, three officers pin her to the ground, wrench her arms behind her back, and handcuff her.
"I just want to call my kids, my phone is dead," the woman says. "I got a gun pointed in front of me, I'm stressed out."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The woman taking the video repeatedly asks for the officers names and if there's anyone of authority with whom she can speak. "We're busy right now," one officer replies. At least five MDPD officers can be seen in the video.
The officers then yank the woman up, shout "move" at her, and drag her toward a police car.
#BREAKING: @MiamiDadePD cop "relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer" after video shows officers arrest woman who reportedly called 911 after someone pulled a gun on her https://t.co/dfEcKcEEUs via @tyrone345345 pic.twitter.com/Cwo6XBehqP— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 14, 2019
This story is breaking and will be updated as more details become available.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!