Former NFL Star Says Guard at Weston Gated Community Called Cops on Him

There are a lot of things Black people can't do without getting the police called on them. In South Florida, a trip to the bank could end with a 911 call. So could taking a nap in a common room at Yale University or barbecuing by a lake in Oakland, California.

In Broward County, moving into a gated community while Black can make someone uncomfortable enough to summon law enforcement.

Brandon Marshall, a former star NFL wide receiver who played for the Miami Dolphins in the 2010 and 2011 seasons, yesterday posted a video on Instagram of an incident in which someone called the Broward Sheriff's Office on him the day he was supposed to move into his new home.

Based on the discussion in the video above, it appears that a security officer at the guardhouse called the sheriff's office because Marshall's name wasn't on a list to be admitted to the community, which is called Botaniko Weston.

"This is the problem," Marshall is heard saying in the video. "I come here, you feel uncomfortable. My first day moving into my new house, because my name's not on the list, you call the cops. Now you call the cops."

One of the security officers can be heard saying, "I'm just trying to do my job."

Marshall replies: "There was no threat for you to call the cops. This is what we're seeing every single day. This is what we're seeing every single day. I got two kids in the car right now."

In the caption of the Instagram video, Marshall wrote: "It's Real!!! I was so disappointed in myself for getting so emotional with my kids in the car BUT then I realized that being numb isn't an option anymore."

New Times has reached out to Marshall and the Weston gated community for comment.

A BSO spokesperson said deputies were called to the community on August 17 around 4:15 p.m. The deputies didn't write a report.

"The incident was resolved on scene between the two parties," a spokesperson explained in an email.

In a separate Instagram post, Marshall wrote:



I've been watching and processing the same injustice and unrest as you all the last few months. We have experienced this pain our entire life. The awareness and conversations being started by protests are great, but it can't end there. I'm tired of talking that leads to nowhere. I'm calling on powerful networks to take a chance and showcase the most important message in our country right now. The path toward real change flows through the ballot box. The power belongs in the people's hands. I'm not telling you to vote or who to vote for. I'm reminding you that you CAN vote. It is your RIGHT to have your voice heard.



WSVN-TV reports that the 36-year-old athlete, who played for 13 seasons in the NFL, has lived in Weston since 2012.

The city, which is 82 percent white, has come under recent scrutiny for its hostility toward Black Lives Matter Weston organizers. New Times reported earlier this month that an online civic group that once fought against development in the city rebranded as an anti-Black Lives Matter group that shares racist memes and railed against protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.