Watch: Crowds Storm Hard Rock Stadium for Sold-Out Copa América Final

Ticketless fans delayed the start of the Copa América Final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, causing chaos and injury.
July 14, 2024
A police officer carries an unconscious fan at Hard Rock Stadium prior to the Colombia-Argentina Copa América final on July 14, 2024.
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The Copa América final was supposed to be about Lionel Messi leading Argentina against Colombia in a star-studded battle on Sunday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Instead, the story everyone will be talking about Monday morning is what happened before the players took to the pitch for the championship match.

The final's kickoff was delayed because fans without tickets reportedly stormed the gates. The harrowing images that followed that news were frighteningly reminiscent of scenes that preceded disasters like the crowd surge during 2015 Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea.
Fans unable to get through the gates resorted to methods of entrance never seen before. Some even took to methods you'd expect to see in an Ocean's 11 movie, not a soccer match — like images of fans crawling through what appeared to be ventilation ducts in order to gain access to Hard Rock Stadium.

One of the most intriguing things about sports is that after decades of competition, you can always see something you've never seen before. Feel free to file these images under that.

But not in a positive way.
Once fans did get inside — one way or another — the outcome was predictably chaotic. There were too many people and not enough seats. Those who had paid $1,500 up to more than $10,000 for seats confronted those without tickets who took advantage of a free-to-enter situation at the gates.

Bear in mind that the Miami venue that's hosting the Copa América final — i.e., one of the world's marquee sporting venues — is slated to host FIFA World Cup 2026 games, including the bronze medal final.
The situation was just as nuts on the concourse, and fans were seen on video swiping concessions. In one video, a group of spectators is seen breaking an oversized bag of popcorn and spilling it on the ground.
There's likely plenty of blame to go around, and even if there isn't, blame and blame-denial will certainly make the rounds.

Judging from the way the tournament has unfolded thus far, many fingers will be pointed at the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL), the federation that organized the event.
