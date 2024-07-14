Watch: Crowds Storm Hard Rock Stadium for Sold-Out Copa América Final

The final's kickoff was delayed because fans without tickets reportedly stormed the gates. The harrowing images that followed that news were frighteningly reminiscent of scenes that preceded disasters like the crowd surge during 2015 Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea.
Fans unable to get through the gates resorted to methods of entrance never seen before. Some even took to methods you'd expect to see in an Ocean's 11 movie, not a soccer match — like images of fans crawling through what appeared to be ventilation ducts in order to gain access to Hard Rock Stadium.
Kickoff for the Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium has been delayed again, this time to 9:15 PM ET.pic.twitter.com/aCuNNF9gEA— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 15, 2024
One of the most intriguing things about sports is that after decades of competition, you can always see something you've never seen before. Feel free to file these images under that.
But not in a positive way.
Once fans did get inside — one way or another — the outcome was predictably chaotic. There were too many people and not enough seats. Those who had paid $1,500 up to more than $10,000 for seats confronted those without tickets who took advantage of a free-to-enter situation at the gates.
⚠️🏟️ HUBO GENTE INGRESANDO AL ESTADIO POR EL SISTEMA SE VENTILACIÓN.pic.twitter.com/E3UaNqy3J7— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 15, 2024
Bear in mind that the Miami venue that's hosting the Copa América final — i.e., one of the world's marquee sporting venues — is slated to host FIFA World Cup 2026 games, including the bronze medal final.
The situation was just as nuts on the concourse, and fans were seen on video swiping concessions. In one video, a group of spectators is seen breaking an oversized bag of popcorn and spilling it on the ground.
Overcrowding in stadium now seems to be a concern. Stands appear to be stuffed to the gills. @FavianRenkel reporting fans are arriving at seats only to find fans already there, but security informing them that there is nothing to be done.pic.twitter.com/buAa6P09Ff— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 15, 2024
There's likely plenty of blame to go around, and even if there isn't, blame and blame-denial will certainly make the rounds.
¿Por qué? ¿Por qué imbeciles? ¿Por qué hacen esto? pic.twitter.com/8g5bk7JxlH— Beto Coral (@Betocoralg) July 15, 2024
Judging from the way the tournament has unfolded thus far, many fingers will be pointed at the Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol (CONMEBOL), the federation that organized the event.