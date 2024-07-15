 Photos: Hard Rock Stadium Damaged After Fans Storm Gates at Copa Final | Miami New Times
Copa América Aftermath: This Is Why Miami Can't Have Nice Things

Hard Rock Stadium was left looking like a tornado tore through it after the Copa América Final.
July 15, 2024
Fans ripped open a giant bag of popcorn and littered the Hard Rock Stadium concourse with kernels on July 14, 2024, during the Copa América Final.
Fans ripped open a giant bag of popcorn and littered the Hard Rock Stadium concourse with kernels on July 14, 2024, during the Copa América Final. Screenshot via X
Shocking videos and images of ticketless fans storming the gates at Hard Rock Stadium for the Copa América Final on Sunday have spread around the world.

The game was delayed as fans overpowered security guards, climbed fences, and destroyed escalators. People were crushed against barriers — even a small Shih Tzu was caught in the madness.

With the stadium over capacity, filled with spectators without tickets during the mayhem, some fans who had paid thousands of dollars were denied entry.

Here is what Hard Rock Stadium looked like following last night's chaos and Argentina's nail-biting 1-0 win over Colombia.

The escalator at the 72 Club entrance is filled with debris and broken glass. The fans also took down the railings.
The stadium's ventilation ducts were not left unscathed. This may not be structural damage, but someone has to sweep up all that popcorn.
