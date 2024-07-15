Copa América Aftermath: This Is Why Miami Can't Have Nice Things

The game was delayed as fans overpowered security guards, climbed fences, and destroyed escalators. People were crushed against barriers — even a small Shih Tzu was caught in the madness.
With the stadium over capacity, filled with spectators without tickets during the mayhem, some fans who had paid thousands of dollars were denied entry.
Here is what Hard Rock Stadium looked like following last night's chaos and Argentina's nail-biting 1-0 win over Colombia.
The escalator at the 72 Club entrance is filled with debris and broken glass. The fans also took down the railings.
FIRST LOOK: Exterior debris and damage at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Florida from last nights Copa America Final. This is in addition to internal stadium damage to escalators, ventilation systems and VIP suites. #CopaAmerica2024 pic.twitter.com/DaQZpJ77gm— Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) July 15, 2024
The stadium's ventilation ducts were not left unscathed.
The 72 Club entrance at Hard Rock Stadium tonight..— Geo Milian (@GeoMilian) July 15, 2024
This may not be structural damage, but someone has to sweep up all that popcorn.
More people getting into the game through… what??? The vent??— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) July 15, 2024
