Copa América Chaos: Do You Know This Shih Tzu?

July 15, 2024
How did a dog caught in the Copa América mayhem at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night? Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
While many fret about damage to Hard Rock Stadium and Miami's reputation in the wake of Sunday night's Copa América mayhem, here at New Times we're concerned about one unwitting participant: The dog who got loose amid the madness.

Video footage from TV Azteca Deportes that showed people rushing the gates also captured a man who hastened to the aid of a fallen fan — but not before freeing a small brown-and-white Shih Tzu from the portable carrier he was toting.

Setting aside for a moment the question of what would inspire a sports fan to treat Argentina vs. Colombia as if it were Bark at the Park, we were struck by the drama.

Behold, as a tragedy unfolds in four frames:
click to enlarge crowd scene in which a man frees a dog from a portable carrier
Guy holding dog...dropping dog to help fallen fan.
Screenshot via X
click to enlarge Guy helping. Shih Tzu trotting off.
Guy helping fallen fan. Shih Tzu trotting away.
Screenshot via X
click to enlarge Shih Tzu running away
Shih Tzu running away...where is our guy now?
Screenshot via X
click to enlarge Dog exits stage-right
Last view of Shih Tzu.
Screenshot via X
Social media users say man and dog were subsequently reunited. If you are the owner, we'd like to hear from you.
