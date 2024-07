Copa América Chaos: Do You Know This Shih Tzu?

click to enlarge Guy holding dog...dropping dog to help fallen fan. Screenshot via X

click to enlarge Guy helping fallen fan. Shih Tzu trotting away. Screenshot via X

click to enlarge Shih Tzu running away...where is our guy now? Screenshot via X

click to enlarge Last view of Shih Tzu. Screenshot via X

While many fret about damage to Hard Rock Stadium and Miami's reputation in the wake of Sunday night's Copa América mayhem , here atwe're concerned about one unwitting participant: The dog who got loose amid the madness. Video footage from TV Azteca Deportes that showed people rushing the gates also captured a man who hastened to the aid of a fallen fan — but not before freeing a small brown-and-white Shih Tzu from the portable carrier he was toting.Setting aside for a moment the question of what would inspire a sports fan to treat Argentina vs. Colombia as if it were Bark at the Park , we were struck by the drama.Behold, as a tragedy unfolds in four frames:Social media users say man and dog were subsequently reunited. If you are the owner, we'd like to hear from you