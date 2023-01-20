Too Vile for the Highway: Florida’s Rejected Vanity Plates

The application process is tightly controlled, as proposed vanity plates are reviewed by the state's Inventory Control Unit for content. Try as they may, filthy-minded applicants have a hard time slipping their dirty designs past the watchful eyes of reviewers.
"Configurations considered obscene or objectionable are withheld from the order and submitted for further review. These configurations are then submitted to management to determine if the configuration should be allowed, rejected or recalled," the department says.
The vanity plates prohibited from gracing Florida's roads over the years have run the gamut from the humorous, to the dirty, to the downright worrisome (cue NAZ14 and MUR D3R).
New Times obtained a list of all the personalized license plates turned down by the department in 2022 (attached at the bottom of this article). Here are a few choice entries that you won't be seeing on the roads this year.
#BecauseMiami
1. MIAH0E
2. BBLBITCH
3. 1DPINGA
4. BICHIT0
5. PUTERIA
Horny on Main
1. SHWB00B
2. BIG NPS
3. RAWD0G
4. GR8RACK
5. 1CUMMIN
6. WET DRMZ
7. TIDDIES
8. HARDAF
Rejected AF
1. KAREN AF
2. B0SSYAF
3. C00L AF
4. H0KIE AF
5. T0XIC AF
6. SYCK AF
1. BDENERGY
Self-Aware
2. TNYDCK
3. M0R0N69
4. WESUCK
5. FN 0GRE
6. D1PSH1T
Too Self-Aware1. MRHUGE
2. RPPED
3. SEXZEH
4. SXYBST
5. BIGSAC
Petroleum H8rs and 1uvrs1. GASH0E
2. FK GAS
3. GAS H0RE
4. FG4S
In the Toilet1. 0CRAP
2. 0L TURD
3. P00PN
4. FARTD
5. T00TN
Make License Plates Great Again
1. 47TRUMP
2. 1776 FJB
3. FJB2024
4. FJBIDEN
5. FJBMAGA
6. FJBUSA
Honorable Mention
1. H8MYEX2
2. FISH KIL
3. DUMPY
4. EATRPTR (please don't)
5. R0AR GSM
6. FKRANCH
7. IEATASS