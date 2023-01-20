Too Vile for the Highway: Florida’s Rejected Vanity Plates

#BecauseMiami



Horny on Main



Rejected AF



Self-Aware

Too Self-Aware

Petroleum H8rs and 1uvrs

In the Toilet

Make License Plates Great Again



Honorable Mention



Each year, hundreds of Floridians — many of whom are apparently major hornballs — attempt to plaster vulgar phrases and words on personalized license plates for their vehicles. And each year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) roundly rejects a laundry list of vanity plate applications for being too "obscene or objectionable."The application process is tightly controlled, as proposed vanity plates are reviewed by the state's Inventory Control Unit for content. Try as they may, filthy-minded applicants have a hard time slipping their dirty designs past the watchful eyes of reviewers."Configurations considered obscene or objectionable are withheld from the order and submitted for further review. These configurations are then submitted to management to determine if the configuration should be allowed, rejected or recalled," the department says.The vanity plates prohibited from gracing Florida's roads over the years have run the gamut from the humorous, to the dirty, to the downright worrisome (cue NAZ14 and MUR D3R).obtained a list of all the personalized license plates turned down by the department in 2022 (attached at the bottom of this article). Here are a few choice entries that you won't be seeing on the roads this year.1. MIAH0E2. BBLBITCH3. 1DPINGA4. BICHIT05. PUTERIA1. SHWB00B2. BIG NPS3. RAWD0G4. GR8RACK5. 1CUMMIN6. WET DRMZ7. TIDDIES8. HARDAF1. KAREN AF2. B0SSYAF3. C00L AF4. H0KIE AF5. T0XIC AF6. SYCK AF1. BDENERGY2. TNYDCK3. M0R0N694. WESUCK5. FN 0GRE6. D1PSH1T1. MRHUGE2. RPPED3. SEXZEH4. SXYBST5. BIGSAC1. GASH0E2. FK GAS3. GAS H0RE4. FG4S1. 0CRAP2. 0L TURD3. P00PN4. FARTD5. T00TN1. 47TRUMP2. 1776 FJB3. FJB20244. FJBIDEN5. FJBMAGA6. FJBUSA1. H8MYEX22. FISH KIL3. DUMPY4. EATRPTR (please don't)5. R0AR GSM6. FKRANCH7. IEATASS