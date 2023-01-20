Support Us

Too Vile for the Highway: Florida’s Rejected Vanity Plates

January 20, 2023 8:00AM

Graphic by Miami New Times staff via www.stargazerdesigns.net template
Each year, hundreds of Floridians — many of whom are apparently major hornballs — attempt to plaster vulgar phrases and words on personalized license plates for their vehicles. And each year, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) roundly rejects a laundry list of vanity plate applications for being too "obscene or objectionable."

The application process is tightly controlled, as proposed vanity plates are reviewed by the state's Inventory Control Unit for content. Try as they may, filthy-minded applicants have a hard time slipping their dirty designs past the watchful eyes of reviewers.

"Configurations considered obscene or objectionable are withheld from the order and submitted for further review. These configurations are then submitted to management to determine if the configuration should be allowed, rejected or recalled," the department says.

The vanity plates prohibited from gracing Florida's roads over the years have run the gamut from the humorous, to the dirty, to the downright worrisome (cue NAZ14 and MUR D3R).

New Times obtained a list of all the personalized license plates turned down by the department in 2022 (attached at the bottom of this article). Here are a few choice entries that you won't be seeing on the roads this year.

#BecauseMiami

1. MIAH0E
2. BBLBITCH
3. 1DPINGA
4. BICHIT0
5. PUTERIA

Horny on Main

1. SHWB00B
2. BIG NPS
3. RAWD0G
4. GR8RACK
5. 1CUMMIN
6. WET DRMZ
7. TIDDIES
8. HARDAF

Rejected AF

1. KAREN AF
2. B0SSYAF
3. C00L AF
4. H0KIE AF
5. T0XIC AF
6. SYCK AF

Self-Aware

1. BDENERGY
2. TNYDCK
3. M0R0N69
4. WESUCK
5. FN 0GRE
6. D1PSH1T

Too Self-Aware

1. MRHUGE
2. RPPED
3. SEXZEH
4. SXYBST
5. BIGSAC

Petroleum H8rs and 1uvrs

1. GASH0E
2. FK GAS
3. GAS H0RE
4. FG4S

In the Toilet

1. 0CRAP
2. 0L TURD
3. P00PN
4. FARTD
5. T00TN

Make License Plates Great Again

1. 47TRUMP
2. 1776 FJB
3. FJB2024
4. FJBIDEN
5. FJBMAGA
6. FJBUSA

Honorable Mention

1. H8MYEX2
2. FISH KIL
3. DUMPY
4. EATRPTR (please don't)
5. R0AR GSM
6. FKRANCH
7. IEATASS
PDF — Rejected_PLP_2022.pdf
Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times.
Contact: Alex DeLuca

