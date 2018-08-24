Uncle Luke: I'm Backing Philip Levine Because Other Candidates Aren't Trustworthy

As the August 28 primary draws closer, the battle to determine who will represent the Democratic Party in the governor's race is tight. So I've been busy stumping for Philip Levine, the former Miami Beach mayor who, in my opinion, is the best candidate to represent the interests of Florida's African-American population.

My choice has caused confusion in the community. Black voters are asking why I'm not backing Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is African-American. I remind these people that when I ran for county mayor in 2011, a lot of black voters didn't cast ballots for me. Skin color didn't matter then, so why should it matter now? How can anyone expect me to vote for Gillum when I don't know him?

As for the other candidates running against Levine — Gwen Graham and Jeff Greene — I don't trust them. In recent days, Graham aired an ad touting her progressive credentials, including her support of Obamacare. Well, her voting record shows she wasn't too keen on being a progressive member of Congress. VoteView.com, a website that analyzes every congressional roll-call vote, found that Graham was "more conservative than 91 percent of Democrats in the House at the time."