Another Concussion: Is It Time for Tua Tagovailoa to Retire?

Tua Tagovailoa throws up finger signs after possible 5th concussion head injury tonight against the Buffalo Bills 😲pic.twitter.com/x3uPVG0tBM — Tunechi⊹ ⊹ (@w2tunechi) September 13, 2024

Less than a month ago Tua Tagovailoa talked about if his family suggested retirement following his concussions in 2022:



"I would say for sure, especially with what happened with the concussions... it was moreso my mom..."



(🎥 @LeBatardShow)



pic.twitter.com/6kDudDFoMz — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) September 13, 2024

Tua's History of Concussions



Tua gets 93M no questions asked and probably 167M if he has to retire due to injury.



He fought back from absolutely horrifying concussions to lead the league in passing and earn that contract from the Dolphins.



He has to really consider hanging it up after tonight. — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 13, 2024

Reactions and Concerns

That’s it….



NFL go ahead and do the right thing



Tua has had entirely way too many concussions



He need to retire for his longevity health concerns — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 13, 2024

Really hope Tua is ok, but he’s gotta seriously think about shutting it dwn. I H8 saying this. His concussions are getting worse and worse and he’s a young man with his entire life ahead of him. #BillsFins #ThursdayNightFootball. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 13, 2024

Money Not a Problem