Dolphins’ Comeback Win Is Proof That It's Time to Pay Jevon Holland

The Miami Dolphins front office must decide whether to lock up a homegrown game-changer or be frugal elsewhere.
September 9, 2024
Pay Jevon Holland his money already, Miami! Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Jevon Holland proved once again in the Miami Dolphins' season-opening 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars that he's the best safety in the NFL. The only question remaining is whether Miami is willing to pay him as such.

With the Jaguars ahead 17-7 late in the third quarter of Sunday's' nail-biter, Holland literally took matters into his own hands by forcing Jaguars running back Travis Etienne to fumble at the Dolphins' goal line.

If not for Holland, the Jags would have taken a commanding lead. Instead, after the Dolphins recovered Etienne's fumble in the end zone, the Dolphins quickly scored to narrow the gap to a field goal.
After the game, Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho broke down the 14-point swing on X, commenting, "This is freaking football right here!"
Holland's Superman punch of the football out of Etienne's hands not only defined the game but possibly the Dolphins' season, turning what could have been a crushing 24-7 deficit heading into the fourth quarter into a revitalizing momentum shift.

One play later, Tyreek "Handcuffs" Hill caught an 80-yard TD pass from Tua Tagovailoa to cut the Jaguars' lead to 17-14 and swung the game's momentum back in Miami's favor.

"Pay Me My Money"

Holland’s game-changing play came after another critical moment earlier in the game when he broke up a third-down pass, after which he made the classic "pay me my money" hand gesture — a message directed at Dolphins general manager Chris Grier.

Grier, who made Jalen Ramsey the NFL's highest-paid cornerback last week with a three-year $72.3 million extension, now has a new priority: Secure Holland’s future with the team.

To recap: Over the offseason, the Dolphins paid Tagovailoa, Hill, Ramsey, and Jaylen Waddle league-high money.

It's time to add Holland to that list. The Dolphins’ 2021 second-round pick is in the final season of his rookie deal, which pays him just under $4.5 million. For a player who's already proving to be one of the league's premier safeties, that contract is a steal for Miami — but the safety sale runs out after this season. If the Dolphins are wise, they won't let things get to that point because Holland's market value is sure to soar — likely north of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., currently the NFL's highest-paid defensive back at more than $20 million annually for four years.

"That's a Lot of Bread"

Holland hasn’t been shy about his expectations. While most players would say they're focused on the game, Holland voiced his opinion in a September 3 conversation with Jim Rome.

"Of course, it's in the back of my head. It's a lot of bread that I hope is coming my way," Holland told Rome, adding, "I'm just looking forward to the opportunity to take my family to a new lifestyle and secure my future."

If Holland isn't fully focused on his play, you sure couldn't tell by the statement he made against the Jags.

As the final year of his contract unfolds, the Dolphins front office must make a decision. Lock up a homegrown game-changer who won't be cheap to replace, or be frugal elsewhere. Holland's performance in Week 1 ought to make that decision much easier: Pay the man his money.
