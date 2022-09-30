Tua's Scary Head Injury Draws Scrutiny, Rebuke for Dolphins

Prayers for Tua Tagovailoa… this injury was scary 😳🙏pic.twitter.com/IwQOLQBDYE — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2022

Tua #GoFins



I have serious concerns about ANOTHER concussion, this time with decorticate posturing.



As I mentioned previously, the main concern if returning from a concussion before symptoms resolve is Second Impact Syndrome.



Let’s hope not because that could be deadly. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/amDKL9XiJL — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) September 30, 2022

Tua Tagovailoa is now at his home in South Florida, was in 'good spirits' upon landing with the team, per source.



MRI to come, possibly second opinion. Initial tests showed no structural damage. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 30, 2022

Mike McDaniel explains why Tua was cleared to play. Says he got all checkups, including independent doctor clearing. They didn’t misreport injury.



“We don’t mess with that. Never have. As long as I’m the head coach that’ll never be an issue you guys will have to worry about.” pic.twitter.com/TjTcIPWLFF — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 30, 2022

This was NOT a back injury at all and it was blatant lying. There should be an investigation into the Dolphins medical staff as well Tua should not have played tonight pic.twitter.com/n4qQTn5GBF — sam hubbard enthusiast (vince) (@qsmartreviewer) September 30, 2022

I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can't do this again. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

There are so many reasons Tua shouldn’t have played tonight, and so many people - adults who know better - that allowed it.

There will be lawyers. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 30, 2022

Chris posted this before kickoff. He is co-founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation at Boston University, a leader in concussion/CTE research. Chris also was critical Sunday, saying he doubted Tua's injury was not a concussion during the Bills game. https://t.co/9Axq9QxIKU — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) September 30, 2022

Real ass talk!! 💯💯💯🏈🏈🏈🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4le8If0J8d — Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) September 30, 2022

Player health and safety is at the core of the union's mission. Our concern tonight is for Tua and we hope for a full and speedy recovery. Our investigation into the potential protocol violation is ongoing. — NFLPA (@NFLPA) September 30, 2022

The fencing response is an immediate “no-go” symptom under leagues concussion protocols. The NFL-NFLPA are already investigating how the concussion protocol was handled last week, after Tua staggered (another, in theory, no-go symptom). — Lindsay Jones (@bylindsayhjones) September 30, 2022