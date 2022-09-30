Support Us

Tua's Scary Head Injury Draws Scrutiny, Rebuke for Dolphins

September 30, 2022 11:00AM

Miami Dolphins medical personnel remove quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from the field during the second quarter of the September 29 game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Sometimes the final score is irrelevant. The Miami Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football was one of those times, as a scary scene unfolded when Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field during the second quarter with head and neck injuries after being thrown to the turf by a defender.

A serious injury to your biggest star is one thing. For the entire sports world to be calling for an investigation into whether it was the teams' fault is, well, not just another day at the football office.

The Miami Dolphins can't have nice things, 2022 edition. News at 11.

Below is a replay of the play that has the entire sports world talking about the NFL's concussion protocols — or lack thereof — and whether the Dolphins failed their star signal caller by letting him play just days after stumbling around the field last Sunday.

If you haven't seen the play, be warned: It's tough to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.
Yeah — not great. For the second week in a row, Tua left the field looking more like a UFC fighter who just took a flying knee to the skull than a quarterback in full pads.

Medical experts on Twitter quickly pointed out Tua's involuntary hand movements — known as the "fencing response" — were a telltale sign that not only of a brain injury but of one that followed and exacerbated a prior one.
The team announced that Tua had remained conscious with movement in all of his extremities as he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and after the game ended, informed reporters he'd been discharged from the hospital and would return home with the team. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted this morning that Tagovailoa was home in "good spirits" and would be seen by plenty of white-coated professionals over the next few days, including an MRI to come, possibly second opinion."
The word "possibly" is doing a lot of heaving lifting there. It's no stretch to suggest that Tua should definitely seek a second opinion outside of the league, and possibly a third, and fourth. His life could literally depend on it, and it's clear the opinions he's received thus far have done him no favors on the field.

At the postgame news conference, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed Tagovailoa's injury, confirming his diagnosis and reiterating that it was a frightening and emotional moment as the entire team watched its captain unresponsive on the field.

McDaniel also clapped back at those insinuating the team would ever clear Tagovailoa to play if they suspected he was in any danger, reiterating that the Dolphins had done everything by the book.

That said, the "book" of NFL concussion protocols isn't exactly revered as a tome of sacred and unquestionable knowledge.
The damage is all that much more concerning when you factor in the fact that Tua left this past Sunday's game against Buffalo with what appeared to be a head injury after struggling to get to his feet after falling backward. The staggers were later blamed on back issues.
The Dolphins still have a lot of explaining to do this week. And maybe longer.

From doctors to lawyers to fellow players and NFL executives, many in the sports world questioned how and why Tua was cleared to play on Thursday, and if the Dolphins, or the NFL, for that matter, should be held responsible.
During the game, the NFL Players Association released a statement indicating they've been looking into the Dolphins' handling of Tua since he was injured against Buffalo in Week 3, and the investigation will only get more intense as they question how he was cleared to play against Cincinnati.
Anyway, the Dolphins are 3-1, and they're back on the road against the New York Jets next week. Like their loss against the Bengals, none of that seems to matter until it's clear Tua is OK.

Expect to hear a lot more about Tua and his concussions than you do about the Dolphins' longtime rival. 
Ryan Yousefi

