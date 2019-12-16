 


The scene of a Miami Beach eviction in the leadup to Hurricane Dorian.EXPAND
The scene of a Miami Beach eviction in the leadup to Hurricane Dorian.
Photo by Jess Nelson

Seven Miami New Times Stories That Made an Impact in 2019

Jessica Lipscomb | December 16, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

Journalism is often called the first draft of history. Many times, stories simply recount what's already happened. But on some occasions, journalists actually get the chance to change the course of history. In 2019, several Miami New Times pieces did just that.

This year, our reporters helped a man get out of immigration detention, held the Florida Democratic Party to its word, and encouraged state lawmakers to ban evictions during hurricanes. We worked tirelessly to hold public officials accountable and to get justice for those in need. Here are seven stories that made an impact in 2019.

A G4S building in Sweden.EXPAND
A G4S building in Sweden.
Photo by Holger.Ellgaard / Wikimedia Commons

Related Stories

1. Forcing Florida Democrats to return private prison money: Last year, the Florida Democratic Party announced it would no longer accept money from the private prison industry. But lo and behold, the party was happy to take a $10,000 check from G4S Secure Solutions, a company that provides inmate transport in the U.S. and runs private prisons in other countries. After staff writer Jerry Iannelli wrote about the questionable donation, the party was forced to return the money.

2. Exposing a state Senate candidate who's now in prison: In 2016, New Times wrote about Anis Blemur, a North Miami real-estate broker running for Florida Senate. An Illinois doctor who'd given Blemur $70,000 to purchase an investment property says Blemur pocketed the money and became evasive when the doctor started asking questions. As it turns out, Blemur had a long history of allegations of fraud. After New Times' story ran, FBI investigators began looking into the claims against Blemur and eventually arrested him on charges of wire fraud. This past July, Blemur was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

3. Inspiring a state bill to eliminate evictions during hurricanes: The eviction of longtime South Beach resident Maria Cazañes turned into quite the spectacle. As photos and videos of the harsh eviction traveled on social media, New Times writing fellow Jess Nelson ran out to Cazañes' apartment and wrote a story about how the 75-year-old was being forcibly removed from her apartment by police just days before Hurricane Dorian was expected to make landfall. Nelson's coverage spurred state lawmakers to write a bill that would pause all eviction proceedings amidst emergency situations.

The owner of a Miami Beach condo formerly listed on Booking.com went on a racist tirade against a black guest.
The owner of a Miami Beach condo formerly listed on Booking.com went on a racist tirade against a black guest.
Google Maps

4. Removing listings for a Miami Beach vacation rental with a very racist owner: This summer, a black visitor from London booked a vacation rental in South Beach on Booking.com. But after she apparently took too long to respond to a message, the condo owner launched into a racist tirade, calling the guest the n-word and likening her to a monkey. After staff writer Brittany Shammas started making calls, the rental listing was removed from Booking.com and Airbnb.

Karamjit SinghEXPAND
Karamjit Singh
Photos by Karamjit Singh / Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

5. Helping a man get out of immigration detention: In May, a British tourist who'd overstayed his visa was detained at a vacation rental in Tampa. Karamjit Singh was booked into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Glades Center, where he says he became suicidal. During his stay, Singh says, guards withheld his medication and mocked him for his mental health issues. Soon after staff writer Manuel Madrid wrote a story about Singh's detention, internal investigators with ICE visited Singh and promised to look into his complaints. And Singh was soon deported back to the UK, as he'd wanted all along. Singh's brother told New Times: "ICE have never so far engaged with his case in this way so it looks like your story may have done some real good."

Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children
Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children
Photo by Monica McGivern

6. Stopping Caliburn International, a for-profit corporation that ran the Homestead migrant children's shelter, from going public: Earlier this year, Caliburn International announced plans to sell $100 million in shares on the stock market. New Times staff writer Jerry Iannelli wrote that the company, which at the time operated the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, was planning to cash in. And he found documents showing that Caliburn boasted its revenues were rising due to high demand for medical services at the Homestead detention center. Not long after the story ran, Caliburn backtracked, citing market forces. "Due to variability in the equity markets, we are withdrawing our public offering," CEO Jim Van Dusen stated.

7. Restoring Dr. Miami's Snapchat account: Who says all public-service journalism has to be serious? In October, staff writer Alexi C. Cardona wrote about plastic surgeon Dr. Miami being banned from Snapchat after posting a video of a penis enlargement surgery. Dr. Miami, aka Michael Salzhauer, argued that Snapchat was using a double standard, since his videos of labiaplasties were never flagged. After Cardona's story ran, Snapchat caved and restored the doctor's account. You're welcome, everyone. 

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

