Maria Casanas was evicted Friday night in South Beach. Her belongings were thrown into the street behind her apartment on Euclid Avenue.EXPAND
Photo by Jess Nelson

Pre-Hurricane Eviction of Miami Beach Woman Highlights Florida's Lax Tenant Protections

Jess Nelson | August 31, 2019 | 2:54pm
AA

Miami Beach residents were boarding up their windows Friday as the threat of Hurricane Dorian still loomed, but one 75-year-old woman instead had all of her belongings thrown out into the street behind her apartment in South Beach.

Times of crisis can bring out the best and worst in people — both of which played out Friday night as a Miami Beach community rallied together to help their neighbor as she was evicted from her home. Maria Casana has lived in her apartment on Euclid Avenue for 28 years, most recently inhabiting it with her 81-year-old brother, Ricardo, and her son, Nelson. Neighbors all had positive things to say about Casana, saying she is a nice woman who always offers water to others.

Casana was at home Friday night, making herself a cafecito, when her landlord arrived with Miami-Dade Police. Witnesses say the eviction was a brutal scene: Casana begged for one more day with her hands pressed together like a prayer, pleading to be able to ger her shoes, phone, paperwork, and medicine. All the while, her landlord stood with his arms across his chest as his associates threw her belongings over the railing of the second-story apartment and into the street.

"The hurricane is coming and they just threw everything away," one neighbor told New Times. Another lamented that they wouldn't even let Casana finish her cafecito.

Casana's landlord could not be reached for comment; a phone number listed for him on the apartment building went to an Ocean Drive hotel, where a receptionist said she could not comment.

An average of 300 eviction notices are filed every day in Miami-Dade County, according to the Community Justice Project, a Miami-based organization that connects grassroots organizations and disenfranchised communities with lawyers.

"We see this every day in Florida," says Alana Greer, the group's co-founder and co-director. "Florida has incredibly weak eviction laws for tenants."

In cities such as Chicago, a moratorium is put on evictions during periods of crisis like a major blizzard. But no similar protection exists for hurricanes in Florida. Greer says an entire community of Little Haiti residents was evicted when there was still no electricity after Hurricane Irma in 2017. Local organizations wrote a demand letter to the state that year asking for a pause on evictions and deportations during natural disasters such as hurricanes.

"Evictions are a huge problem for our community regardless, but these emergencies really shine a light on how bad the situation can be for renters," Greer says.

Casana says she went to pay her rent on August 1, but that the landlord turned her away. She arrived again the following week and was again dismissed. She received paperwork in the mail and a notice on her door but didn't understand what they said — the eviction notices were in English, but Casana only speaks Spanish.

"She's a good lady. She never had a problem with anyone," a witness told New Times. "And to take her out like that when a hurricane is coming? This is supposed to be a country of justice and compassion. Ay dios mio."

"It's heartbreaking," says Rafael Velasquez, a Miami Beach community activist currently running for city commission. "She's lived here for 28 years, and they dismiss her with Dorian on the way. It's unconscionable."

Velasquez was called to the eviction scene by a friend and quickly posted a video and information on Facebook. The news spread like wildfire, and more neighbors began arriving to lend a helping hand. The Miami Beach Police Department soon arrived, calling the fire department to open the locked apartment door so Casanas could get her medicine and passport, as well as to rescue a number of animals trapped inside. Neighborhood children ran in and out of her apartment to round up Casanas' cats, which numbered at least six. There were also three turtles found inside. MBPD also helped Casana and her family find beds at the Salvation Army in Miami.

Miami Beach sanitation workers arrived this morning to collect all of Casana's belongings. 

 
Jess Nelson is the 2019 writing fellow for Miami New Times. She was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is excited to be living close to the water again after moving to Miami from New York. She studied history at UC Berkeley and investigative journalism at Columbia University.

