Regal PrincessEXPAND
Regal Princess
Photo by joenevill / Flickr

Video: To Passengers' Cheers, Cruise Ship Rescues Two People From Plane Crash at Sea

Jessica Lipscomb | March 5, 2019 | 2:51pm
Sometime after noon today, a plane went down 23 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos. The Federal Aviation Administration immediately received notification and quickly orchestrated a rescue mission.

Luckily, the Regal Princess cruise ship was in the area on its way to St. Thomas. The U.S. Coast Guard's 7th District in Miami sent an aircraft to the crash site and contacted the ship's captains for help. Regal Princess crew members were able to rescue two people from the downed plane.

"They recovered them with no injuries reported," Coast Guard spokesman Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez tells New Times. (Cruise Law News, a blog by Miami attorney Jim Walker, was the first to report on the rescue.)

The stunning recovery was captured by several tourists on the cruise ship, who cheered from the deck as a rescue boat brought back the two survivors from the plane crash.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Alivia Owyoung says the crash involved a private plane. The Regal Princess, which is based out of Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, is on day two of a seven-day Caribbean cruise.

No further information was immediately available about the plane crash or rescue. This post will be updated as more details emerge.

 
Jessica Lipscomb is a staff writer for Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

