Video: To Passengers' Cheers, Cruise Ship Rescues Two People From Plane Crash at Sea

Sometime after noon today, a plane went down 23 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos. The Federal Aviation Administration immediately received notification and quickly orchestrated a rescue mission.

Luckily, the Regal Princess cruise ship was in the area on its way to St. Thomas. The U.S. Coast Guard's 7th District in Miami sent an aircraft to the crash site and contacted the ship's captains for help. Regal Princess crew members were able to rescue two people from the downed plane.

"They recovered them with no injuries reported," Coast Guard spokesman Seaman Erik Villa Rodriguez tells New Times. (Cruise Law News, a blog by Miami attorney Jim Walker, was the first to report on the rescue.)