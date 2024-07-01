 Photos: Miami Condo Listed for $22M in Tom Brady's Former Building | Miami New Times
Tom Brady Livin': Check Out $22M Fendi Chateau Condo for Sale

A stunning oceanfront apartment is for sale in the building Tom Brady once called home.
July 1, 2024
A $22.5 million condo in Surfside just hit the market.
A $22.5 million condo in Surfside just hit the market.
Are you looking to live like former superstar quarterback Tom Brady?

Well, you are in luck if have $22.5 million to spend!

Before moving to Indian Creek's "Billionaire Bunker," the seven-time Super Bowl champion lived in a luxurious $16 million condominium in the Fendi Chateau Residences in Surfside. He rented the three-bedroom, five-bathroom property during his final year in the NFL following his separation from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022. The beachfront property was the backdrop for his second NFL retirement announcement, which sent fans rushing over to the scene to grab handfuls of sand to later sell on eBay.

Now, a unit in the building Brady once called home is for sale.

The four-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom condo is an oceanfront "flowthrough corner unit" that spans more than 5,720 square feet. The listing agent for the property is Mendel Fellig of Compass.

The luxury condo opens with a grand entrance and private foyer, "providing an estate-like living experience," according to the listing details.

The property also features 10-foot ceilings, imported marble floors from Greece, a "Fendi Chef's Kitchen" with a large island decorated with "Mother of Pearl finishes," Gaggenau appliances, and two "staff quarters." Residents also have access to Fendi Chateau's fitness center, sauna, steam room, salon, residents-only restaurant, kid's club, and a private massage room

"Immerse yourself in five-star amenities including two pools, a spa, a state-the-art gym, beach service, and more," the listing reads.

The condo was just sold in June 2023 for $19.75 million.
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Compass listing photo
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Photo by Become Legendary
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
