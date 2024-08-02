 Photos: Inside Tom Brady's Former $7M Yacht | Miami New Times
Inside Tom Brady's Former $7 Million Yacht

It's even stocked with Seabobs used by Brady himself.
August 2, 2024
A mini superyacht formerly owned by Tom Brady has been listed for sale for $7 million.
A mini superyacht formerly owned by Tom Brady has been listed for sale for $7 million.
Many people have tried (and failed) to live like Tom Brady.

Some have attempted to eat like the retired NFL star by following his wildly restrictive diet. Others have sought to sleep like him by adhering to his notoriously strict 8:30 p.m. bedtime.

With the yacht that once belonged to Brady up for sale, you can now cruise around like the legendary quarterback — if you've got around $7 million to blow.

Located in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the sleek 77-foot Dutch-built Wajer 77 has been listed for sale on YachtWay.
The stylish mini superyacht — originally named Viva la Vida but later rechristened TW12VE Angels — sleeps nine people in its four plush cabins with ensuite bathrooms. The yacht's sleek exterior boasts spacious deck seating and sun pads while its interior, outfitted in whitewashed oak and leather details, features a fully equipped galley, a garage for tender vessels, and an expansive 16-foot-wide suite.

The vessel is even stocked with Seabobs (high-end aquatic scooters) used by Brady himself.

"Discover unparalleled comfort and performance with this stunning Wajer 77, now available for sale," the listing reads, noting that the yacht "combines sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and supreme comfort for the ultimate yachting experience."
You may recall the viral videos of Brady tossing the Vince Lombardi trophy from one vessel to another second boat during a victory parade following his 2021 Super Bowl win.

After only a few months of owning that 53-foot vessel, Brady upgraded to the larger Wajer 77.

"I enjoyed the waters of New England, but when we moved to Tampa, with its beautiful bay, I said to myself, 'I need a boat,'" Brady said during a 2021 Wajer event. "I love what Dries Wajer is doing. When we first started working together, I was able to try out a Wajer 38, then I got my Wajer 55S, and now I'm looking forward to continuing my 'captainship' on a Wajer 77."

As previously reported by New Times, Brady's former condo in the lavish Fendi Chateau Residences in Surfside recently hit the market for a whopping $22 million. The beachfront property was famously the backdrop for his second NFL retirement announcement.
