 Photos: David, Victoria Beckham Buy $80M Miami Beach Mansion | Miami New Times
Check Out David and Victoria Beckham's New Miami Beach Crib

Welcome to another episode of Miami Beach Cribs of the Rich and Famous.
September 30, 2024
aerial shot of Miami Beach mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
On this week's episode of Miami Beach Cribs, New Times highlights Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham's newly built and newly purchased humble Miami Beach abode.

As first reported by the Real Deal, Beckham and his fashion-designer wife Victoria are buying a $80 million, 14,270-square-foot mansion on North Bay Road. The nine-bedroom estate features nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a movie theater, a gym, a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a rooftop lounge, and 124 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay.

The newly constructed mansion was developed by Niklas de la Motte, who paid $10 million for the property in 2018. The home, listed by Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty, was built by Bart Reines and designed by Choeff Levy Fischman.

Back in 2020, the soccer legend and Spice Girl paid nearly $20 million for a full-floor 10,000-square-foot penthouse in Zaha Hadad's One Thousand Museum in downtown Miami. The 62-story, 84-unit building has become a popular landing spot for the rich and famous here in Miami. Tech developer (and one of Florida's richest self-made women) Lucy Guo purchased a four-bedroom unit in 2021 (and later became infamous for her wild parties).
click to enlarge aerial shot of Miami Beach mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge Beckhams' new $80 mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge front of the $80 mansion in Miami Beach
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge Bathroom of $80 million mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge modern kitchen with black and white marble
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge kitchen with black and white marble
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge living room
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge another living room
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge modern living room
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge roof of $80 million mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge bedroom inside $80 million mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge spa
Screenshot via YouTube
click to enlarge staircase inside $80 million mansion
Screenshot via YouTube
Naomi Feinstein
