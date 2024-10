Check Out David and Victoria Beckham's New Miami Beach Crib

On this week's episode of Miami Beach Cribs,highlights Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham's newly built and newly purchased humble Miami Beach abode.As first reported by the Real Deal , Beckham and his fashion-designer wife Victoria are buying a $80 million, 14,270-square-foot mansion on North Bay Road. The nine-bedroom estate features nine bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a movie theater, a gym, a spa, an outdoor kitchen, a pool, a rooftop lounge, and 124 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay.The newly constructed mansion was developed by Niklas de la Motte, who paid $10 million for the property in 2018. The home, listed by Dora Puig of Luxe Living Realty , was built by Bart Reines and designed by Choeff Levy Fischman.Back in 2020, the soccer legend and Spice Girl paid nearly $20 million for a full-floor 10,000-square-foot penthouse in Zaha Hadad's One Thousand Museum in downtown Miami. The 62-story, 84-unit building has become a popular landing spot for the rich and famous here in Miami. Tech developer (and one of Florida's richest self-made women ) Lucy Guo purchased a four-bedroom unit in 2021 (and later became infamous for her wild parties)