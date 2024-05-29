 Florida Residents Make Forbes U.S. Richest Self-Made Women List | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

Fort Lauderdale resident and Oracle CEO Safra Catz is the wealthiest Floridian on Forbes' list.
May 29, 2024
Lucy Guo comes in at no. 64 on Forbes' list — but the homeowners' association at One Thousand Museum might like to have a word.
Lucy Guo comes in at no. 64 on Forbes' list — but the homeowners' association at One Thousand Museum might like to have a word. Photo by Phillip Pessar/Flickr, Screenshot via @nomadtechie/Instagram

Miami deserves free, quality news

We need to raise $4,000 by June 7 to meet our spring campaign goal—if you value Miami New Times, please make a contribution today to help keep our work free and accessible for all.

Contribute Now

$0
$4,000
$850
Share this:
In Forbes' annual ranking of the nation's most successful women entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers, seven Florida residents appear alongside stars like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian.

The 2024 list, which ranks the wealthiest 100 women in the U.S. by net worth, includes a record 31 self-made billionaires — seven more than in 2023. The minimum wealth to qualify increased from $225 million to $300 million this year, the highest since the list launched in 2020.

Wisconsin billionaire Diane Hendricks, cofounder of the roofing-material company ABC Supply, topped the rankings with a net worth of $20.9 billion as of May 28. Other notable names include Oprah Winfrey at no. 14 with $3 billion, Rihanna at 23 with $1.4 billion, and Swift, whose $1.3 billion net worth placed her one spot behind.

Below, listed in descending order of wealth, are the seven Sunshine State women who made the grade this year.

Safra Catz (no. 20)

Safra Catz, who has served as the CEO of the software company Oracle since September 2014, has a net worth of $1.9 billion. The Fort Lauderdale resident was born in Israel and worked on Wall Street before eventually joining the software firm in 1999. Forbes reports that Catz is credited for leading the company's "aggressive acquisition strategy." The 62-year-old and her husband contributed $250,000 to Donald Trump's fundraising committee in June 2020.

Neerja Sethi (no. 27)

Fisher Island resident Neerja Sethi cofounded IT consulting firm Syntel with her husband Bahart Desai in 1980, later selling the company to a French IT firm for $3.4 billion in 2018. Sethi's net worth is currently pegged at $1 billion.

Martine Rothblatt (no. 42)

A resident of Satellite Beach in Brevard County, Martine Rothblatt cofounded Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) in 1990. After her daughter's diagnosis of pulmonary arterial hypertension, Rothblatt branched out into the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, founding the biotech company United Therapeutics in 1996. Now 69 years old, she came out as transgender in 1994 and has become an advocate for the transgender community. She chairs the board of United Therapeutics and boasts a net worth of $820 million.

Judy Sheindlin (no. 58)

Judy Sheindlin, better known as Judge Judy, thanks to her popular daytime courtroom reality show, is a Naples resident with a net worth of $560 million. The 81-year-old made $47 million a year before taxes from 2012 to 2020, according to Forbes. She became the highest-paid TV host in 2018, after she sold the rights to her episode library to CBS for $100 million. Judge Judy officially went off the air in 2020 after nearly 30 years. She now hosts Judy Justice on Amazon Freevee.

Lucy Guo (no. 64)

Lucy Guo cofounded the artificial-intelligence company Scale AI in 2016, then left the company two years later and founded Passes, a social platform for creators to share insights, which she now runs. The 29-year-old has a net worth of $500 million. Though she lists Miami as her primary residence, her Instagram indicates that she also spends time in Los Angeles. As New Times has previously noted, she also throws one hell of a rager.

Doreen Granpeesheh (no. 87)

Doreen Granpeesheh is a 61-year-old Marco Island resident and founder of the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD). Born in Iran, Branpeesheh sold CARD to the private-equity firm Blackstone in 2018 in a $600 million deal. After CARD filed for bankruptcy, she bought back the company for $50 million and returned as CEO. Her net worth is valued at $390 million.

Serena Williams (no. 97)

Tennis legend Serena Williams is the only professional athlete to crack Forbes' top 100. Considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles during her storied career. The 42-year-old, who has a net worth of $340 million, earned nearly $95 million in prize money alone, according to Forbes. She founded Serena Ventures, a venture-capital firm, in 2017 and cofounded the lifestyle and recovery brand Will Perform five years later. Williams recently launched her production company, Nine Two Six Productions, and a makeup brand, WYN Beauty. She and her sister Venus purchased a stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2009.

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

Real Estate

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Selling $12 Million Pinecrest Mansion

By Naomi Feinstein
Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

Politics

Former Marco Rubio Intern Indicted for Storming Capitol on January 6

By Alex DeLuca
Death Train: A Timeline of Brightline Fatalities

News

Death Train: A Timeline of Brightline Fatalities

By Alex DeLuca
Messi Effect: Miami Named One of America's Best Cities for Soccer Fans

Sports

Messi Effect: Miami Named One of America's Best Cities for Soccer Fans

By Ryan Yousefi
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation