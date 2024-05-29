Seven Florida Residents Make Forbes List of Richest Self-Made Women

The 2024 list, which ranks the wealthiest 100 women in the U.S. by net worth, includes a record 31 self-made billionaires — seven more than in 2023. The minimum wealth to qualify increased from $225 million to $300 million this year, the highest since the list launched in 2020.
Wisconsin billionaire Diane Hendricks, cofounder of the roofing-material company ABC Supply, topped the rankings with a net worth of $20.9 billion as of May 28. Other notable names include Oprah Winfrey at no. 14 with $3 billion, Rihanna at 23 with $1.4 billion, and Swift, whose $1.3 billion net worth placed her one spot behind.
Below, listed in descending order of wealth, are the seven Sunshine State women who made the grade this year.