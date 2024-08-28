 Video: Miami Airport Traveler Envelops Self in Luggage Wrap | Miami New Times
Person Cartoonishly Envelops Self in Luggage Wrap at Miami Airport

"Has everyone lost their mind in Miami after 2020 or am I just realizing that now?" a Instagram user commented.
August 28, 2024
A Miami story in three photos.
Screenshot via Instagram
Passing through Miami International Airport can be like entering an alternate universe — and last night was no different.

Around 10 p.m. on August 27, a person tightly swaddled in luggage wrap turned up at the LATAM Airlines check-in counter masquerading as baggage. The person hopped onto the scale as confused onlookers gawked.

Only in Dade shared the visuals in a wee-hours post.  
The video, which also shows Miami-Dade police officers speaking with the wrapped individual and their caretaker, has notched nearly 12,000 likes and 800 comments on Instagram.

Social media users were left dumbfounded by the shenanigans.

"Has everyone lost their mind in Miami after 2020 or am I just realizing that now?" one comment read.

Another user had an interesting question.

"Is this some kind of kink?" the user asked.

The Miami-Dade Police Department tells New Times that the two individuals were filming a prank video for social media and that they were issued trespass warnings and escorted out of the airport without further incident.

There's truly never a dull moment in the Magic.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
