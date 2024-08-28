Person Cartoonishly Envelops Self in Luggage Wrap at Miami Airport

Around 10 p.m. on August 27, a person tightly swaddled in luggage wrap turned up at the LATAM Airlines check-in counter masquerading as baggage. The person hopped onto the scale as confused onlookers gawked.
Only in Dade shared the visuals in a wee-hours post.
The video, which also shows Miami-Dade police officers speaking with the wrapped individual and their caretaker, has notched nearly 12,000 likes and 800 comments on Instagram.
Social media users were left dumbfounded by the shenanigans.
"Has everyone lost their mind in Miami after 2020 or am I just realizing that now?" one comment read.
Another user had an interesting question.
"Is this some kind of kink?" the user asked.
The Miami-Dade Police Department tells New Times that the two individuals were filming a prank video for social media and that they were issued trespass warnings and escorted out of the airport without further incident.
There's truly never a dull moment in the Magic.