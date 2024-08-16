Sad Miami Airport "Pizza" Goes Viral And We Have So Many Questions

On August 14, Reddit user TheIndustrialMachine posted about a more-than-questionable-looking rectangular pizza they ordered at Miami International Airport. According to the post, the unsuspecting traveler ordered a plain cheese pizza from Maestro Della Pizza, located inside Miami International Airport's Central Terminal in Concourse E.
The pizza looks as though a store-bought dough was shaped into a rectangle and was covered by a thin layer of red sauce. This could've been fine, but the real offense here is with the cheese itself: two and a half slices of what looks like sliced mozzarella covered barely half of the pizza and were clearly not melted. At all.
Maestro Pizza - MIA AirportThe original post is captioned, "Worst looking and tasting pizza I've ever had."
While the Reddit user didn't get the pizza they wanted, the post has since gone viral, receiving more than 800 upvotes and 310 comments, with most commenters debating whether it could really be considered a real pizza.
While digging through the comments, New Times found that the Reddit user claimed to have paid $12 and that the pizza box was closed, preventing them from seeing it before paying. Despite its appearance, and what they say was "a lack of food options in the terminal," they still ate it.
Reddit users went straight to the comments, with one writing, "Straight to jail, right away. No trial, no nothing," and another writing, "That looks worse than the crap we used to get in middle school lunch." Another commenter wrote, "If that was more than $3.50 you got robbed," and one even called it the "Fyre Festival pizza."
CommentAfter doing some research, the Central Terminal, which encompasses concourses E, E satellite, F, and G (where the Reddit user says they were), has only four dining options, which include Pizza Hut Express, Chili's Too, Dunkin', and Maestro Della Pizza.
So, while choices are limited, New Times had to wonder: Should one opt to walk a little more to another terminal for a good meal, or was this a one-time incident?
Yelp reviewers say this pizza was, unfortunately, the standard. The pizza spot has 21 reviews on Yelp, and it's rated 1.9 stars. Yikes.
Read Ben H.'s review of Maestro Della Pizza on Yelp Although this Miami pizza went viral for the wrong reasons, for those traveling to the Magic City, here are some actual Miami pizzas that are worth a try.