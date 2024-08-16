 Sad Miami Airport "Pizza" Is Roasted Online, Goes Viral | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sad Miami Airport "Pizza" Goes Viral And We Have So Many Questions

A photo of a pizza purchased at the Miami Airport has gone viral and it may be the worst-looking pizza we've ever seen.
August 16, 2024
A sad-looking pizza from Miami International Airport has gone viral for its lack of...everything.
A sad-looking pizza from Miami International Airport has gone viral for its lack of...everything. Screenshot via Reddit/@TheIndustrialMachine

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$3,500
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

A "pizza" in Miami has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and we're almost ashamed that a pizza that looks like this was sold anywhere near Miami.

On August 14, Reddit user TheIndustrialMachine posted about a more-than-questionable-looking rectangular pizza they ordered at Miami International Airport. According to the post, the unsuspecting traveler ordered a plain cheese pizza from Maestro Della Pizza, located inside Miami International Airport's Central Terminal in Concourse E.

The pizza looks as though a store-bought dough was shaped into a rectangle and was covered by a thin layer of red sauce. This could've been fine, but the real offense here is with the cheese itself: two and a half slices of what looks like sliced mozzarella covered barely half of the pizza and were clearly not melted. At all.

Maestro Pizza - MIA Airport
byu/GlitteringLettuce366 inMiami
The original post is captioned, "Worst looking and tasting pizza I've ever had."

While the Reddit user didn't get the pizza they wanted, the post has since gone viral, receiving more than 800 upvotes and 310 comments, with most commenters debating whether it could really be considered a real pizza.

While digging through the comments, New Times found that the Reddit user claimed to have paid $12 and that the pizza box was closed, preventing them from seeing it before paying. Despite its appearance, and what they say was "a lack of food options in the terminal," they still ate it.

Reddit users went straight to the comments, with one writing, "Straight to jail, right away. No trial, no nothing," and another writing, "That looks worse than the crap we used to get in middle school lunch." Another commenter wrote, "If that was more than $3.50 you got robbed," and one even called it the "Fyre Festival pizza."

Comment
byu/TheIndustrialMachine from discussion
inPizza
After doing some research, the Central Terminal, which encompasses concourses E, E satellite, F, and G (where the Reddit user says they were), has only four dining options, which include Pizza Hut Express, Chili's Too, Dunkin', and Maestro Della Pizza.

So, while choices are limited, New Times had to wonder: Should one opt to walk a little more to another terminal for a good meal, or was this a one-time incident?

Yelp reviewers say this pizza was, unfortunately, the standard. The pizza spot has 21 reviews on Yelp, and it's rated 1.9 stars. Yikes.
Read Ben H.'s review of Maestro Della Pizza on Yelp Although this Miami pizza went viral for the wrong reasons, for those traveling to the Magic City, here are some actual Miami pizzas that are worth a try. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Rachel Costa is a Coconut Creek-based contributor who covers the food scene in South Florida for Miami New Times. She was born in Brazil and is a graduate of Florida International University. In addition to New Times, her work has appeared in Coral Gables Magazine and the Miami Times, and on WLRN.
Contact: Rachel Costa
The 6 Worst Miami Publix Stores Ranked, According to Readers

Opinion & Commentary

The 6 Worst Miami Publix Stores Ranked, According to Readers

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Miami's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor Expands to Palmetto Bay

Openings & Closings

Miami's Oldest Ice Cream Parlor Expands to Palmetto Bay

By Rachel Costa
Best Pastrami Sandwich in SoFlo? Boca Raton Shop a Cut Above the Rest

Restaurant Reviews

Best Pastrami Sandwich in SoFlo? Boca Raton Shop a Cut Above the Rest

By Jesse Scott
End of Yard House on Lincoln Road: 3 South Beach Restaurants Close

Openings & Closings

End of Yard House on Lincoln Road: 3 South Beach Restaurants Close

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation