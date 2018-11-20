Broward County Sergeant Under Review for Response to Parkland Shooting, Captain Resigns

Police response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead and 17 others injured has been under scrutiny in the nine months since the tragedy took place. Today a Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant was placed on administrative duty while his response to the massacre is reviewed. A captain resigned.
Sgt. Brian Miller was told he must surrender his BSO ID card, BSO loaned weapons, badges, and any symbols of authority, according to an internal memo sent by Colonel James Polan November 20 and shared with the media by BSO.
Miller will not be allowed to drive a BSO vehicle, will be excluded from special details and activity, and will not take part in any law enforcement action while the review is underway.
The Associated Press reported that Miller arrived at the school while the shooting was underway but that he remained outside the building in the parking lot until the massacre came to an end. Other law enforcement officers entered the building while Miller was still outside.
Meanwhile, the captain who oversaw the initial response to the Parkland shooting, Jan Jordan, resigned. Law enforcement officers told investigators Jordan "appeared to be in a trance-like state and overwhelmed as she tried to direct the initial response to the attack," the AP reported.
Four days ago, the Miami Herald reported that both Miller and Jordan had been criticized at a Majory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission meeting in Sunrise.
"[Miller] sat up on Holmberg Road for ten minutes," the commission's chairman, Bob Gualtieri, said. “He heard gunshots and he didn’t move. He never got on the radio... He didn’t act.”
