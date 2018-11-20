Broward County Sergeant Under Review for Response to Parkland Shooting, Captain Resigns

Police response to the Parkland school shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead and 17 others injured has been under scrutiny in the nine months since the tragedy took place. Today a Broward Sheriff's Office sergeant was placed on administrative duty while his response to the massacre is reviewed. A captain resigned.

Sgt. Brian Miller was told he must surrender his BSO ID card, BSO loaned weapons, badges, and any symbols of authority, according to an internal memo sent by Colonel James Polan November 20 and shared with the media by BSO.