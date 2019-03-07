North Beach Town Center to Include Hundreds of Apartments the Size of Two Canadian Jail Cells

North Beach could become home to up to hundreds if "micro-units" — apartments as small as 375 square feet, or a little bigger than two parking spaces — as part of city commissioners' latest plan to revitalize the sleepy area.

During yesterday's Land Use and Development meeting, committee members approved doubling the number of such units allowed in plans for the North Beach Town Center to 624. The units are just over twice the size of Canada's smallest legal jail cells.

The number of such tiny apartments had previously been capped at 312 due to concerns over increased traffic, but City Manager Jimmy Morales told committee members most micro-units will probably have only one resident, so won't cause serious crowding.