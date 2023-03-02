Neighborhood Nazi Jon Minadeo Peddles Hate by the Minute

A tab on the screen displays a running tally in real time, showing whether his viewers have met his daily fundraising goal. Minadeo thanks his followers for the donations — or "donos," as he calls them — which amounted to more than $7,000 last month.
The 40-year-old former YouTube rapper isn't shy about what he's selling these days.
"Anti-Semitism is the best drug out there. I get high on anti-Semitism daily," he tells his audience. "I'm telling you it is the ultimate high. Anti-Semitism. Bam! Ultimate high."
During a January 25 videocast, Minadeo solicited money while claiming he'd recently crashed a drone into an FBI property in West Palm Beach. The incident occurred while he and his associates were in town for a stunt in which they used a light projector to flash a bright green swastika onto the cityscape.
"That was a costly mistake. Definitely not a cheap mistake," Minadeo said of the drone mishap. "I appreciate that we've been making donos quite a bit. Those things will set you back. That definitely did set us back. That set us back. That one stung."
He then imitated an older man with a stereotypical Jewish voice: "I can't see anything. Oh god, I hit the fucking FBI building! Ah fuck, someone find the drone. I just cost myself a thousand dollars."
Minadeo's streams are filled with rants belittling and demonizing Jewish, Black, and gay people. He often interacts with random folks on the chat app Omegle, including young children, trying to court them into neo-Nazi beliefs. During a February 23 stream, Minadeo repeatedly called a Black boy a "nigger" while chatting with the child on Omegle. In another segment, he encouraged two girls to sing a chant with the slur.
In a February 14 video, he voiced support for violent attacks on transgender people.
Hailing from a Mexican-American family in California, Minadeo has risen through the ranks of extremist media over the past four years to become one of the internet's most popular neo-Nazis. Out of his past home base in Petaluma, he formed the Goyim Defense League, a network of anti-Semitic provocateurs. His popularity swelled when he went on his "Name the Nose" tour in 2020, where he drove around California in a white van covered with slurs, anti-Semitic messages, and swastikas. The tour soon expanded to other states.
In addition to livestreaming, he has been responsible for several anti-Semitic stunts, including neo-Nazi light projections in busy cities, distributing flyers nationwide alleging Jewish conspiracies, and insulting Jewish people with a bullhorn outside houses of worship.
A widely viewed video from February 17 captured Minadeo and several fellow neo-Nazis displaying anti-Semitic posters outside the Chabad of South Orlando in southwest Orange County. Minadeo is shown in the video haranguing people near the property and shouting into a megaphone, "Heil Hitler!" and "You filthy Jew piece of shit!"
Promoting Violence: "I Totally Support This"
Minadeo fashions himself as a neo-Nazi master of ceremonies, claiming he'll throw a big party after his goal of expelling Jews from the United States is achieved. Once Jewish people and their "Kabbalah witch magic" are banished, a global war against Jews will follow, he preaches.
The outcome he backs is simple: drive Jews out of America, send them to Israel, and wage war.
"We are going to wage war on Israel — and this will be the end," he professes.
Minadeo peppers Nazi salutes throughout his show. At times, he twists his head sideways as if he were trying to shake off the hand of a Jewish phantasm he believes is wrapped around his neck. His antics have become finely tuned to invigorate his followers — references to Jewish devil worship and hook noses are favorites.
Despite the Mexican-American background of his family, which runs an Italian restaurant in California, he spouts Latino slurs and has made immigration, disdain for interracial marriage, and ethno-nationalism central points in his rhetoric.
On February 14, Minadeo featured a video entitled "India Says No! to Drag Queen Story Hour," in which attackers are shown beating a group of trans people in India, according to Minadeo. As the clip played, Minadeo commented, "I totally support this," and, "This seems like good old-fashioned common sense." He exclaimed, "Yes, yes!" as the assault devolves into villagers striking the trans people with sticks.
"Bring out the sticks and just do what you gotta do."tweet this
Added Minadeo: "If we could trade the Indians who are doing the tech help in America for these Indians to come over here and beat the shit out of our faggot trannies, I think I'd sign up for it."
He claimed that he "doesn't endorse violence," only to observe moments later that he would be pleased to see attackers "bring out the sticks and just do what you gotta do."
"Wake up these fucking sleepy Americans to how you deal with this shit. Are we there yet? I mean, are we there yet? How much more do we have to tolerate? How much more?" he said.
"We've gotta do something here. Folks, we are running out of time."
Video posted on social media shows Jon Minadeo, who founded an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense League, bellowing slurs and insults at Jewish people leaving the Chabad of South Orlando campus last Friday.https://t.co/PnbVFeFrVP— The Forward (@jdforward) February 22, 2023
Minadeo's entertainment career dates back to a foray into independent movies. In 2011, he appeared in Curveball, a movie in which he stars as a man whose marriage plans are derailed when he finds out his girlfriend is cheating. According to IMDB, he starred in the short film "Vampire" released the same year.
Under the name Shoobie Da Wop, he put out rap albums entitled "American Man Whore" in 2013 and "Whore Moans" in 2015. In songs like "College Girls" and "Pocket Full of Dope," he raps about sexual escapades, pounding booze, and smoking weed.
Minadeo declined to answer questions about his background, radicalization, and revenue stream when reached by phone by New Times. In reference to the Goyim Defense League, he released a statement saying, "We are a peaceful, nonviolent movement exposing Jewish supremacy. We will stop flyering across the country when the media debunks the flyers."
Minadeo's GoyimTV channel started broadcasting episodes roughly two and a half years ago, and he's recorded more than 350 episodes since. Over the show's course, he has shifted towards a more polished, swankily dressed appearance and fiery orating style.
Some of his livestream sessions have garnered $1,000 in two hours.
In one video, he gets frustrated when a viewer calls him "Jon" in the chat box: "If I don't know you by your first name, don't call me by my first name. I really don't like it. That's a good way to piss me off."
He says his "warrior name is HT," or Handsome Truth, his Odysee channel moniker.
"Respect me. Call me by my warrior name, please. Jon's gone."
Odysee and Entropy: Empowering Hate?
Odysee, the video platform on which Minadeo streams, is marketed as a YouTube alternative — an interface where content creators aren't bound by overly aggressive censorship.
The company depicts YouTube content regulation as politically motivated, biased, and heavy-handed. In a social media post from October 22, 2022, Odysee says, "Big tech moderators should not be responsible for shaping our culture."
Though the company has carved a solid niche for itself with a hands-off approach to moderation, its community rules explicitly prohibit bigoted, hateful activity.
Content that incites hatred against "a particular group or person" based on ethnicity, nationality, race, religion, or sexual orientation, is not allowed, according to Odysee's rules. The rules also bar content that features "prolonged name calling or malicious insults" based on someone's "intrinsic attributes," such as physical appearance or race.
Moreover, the promotion of criminal activity is prohibited.
Odysee has not responded to New Times' request for comment on whether it is aware of Minadeo's activity in violation of its content rules.
As of March 2, Minadeo had more than 3,500 followers on the platform.
While Minadeo receives donations through Odysee, much of his livestream revenue comes through the Entropy platform. Under his content, Minadeo includes a link to his Entropy stream, asking his viewers to "donate to hate." A ticker on the right side of his videos on GoyimTV and Odysee tracks the donations coming through.
Chthonic Software Inc., based in Alberta, Canada, launched Entropy in 2019 as a "censorship-free" livestreaming platform. It was founded in part by developers Emmanuel and Rachel Constantinidis.
"We're just a few YouTube watchers who saw a problem and were crazy enough to try to fix it," the company's LinkedIn states.
The streaming service has become a haven for de-platformed far-right streamers to profit from their videos. In 2020, when mainstream social media sites were banning extremist Nick Fuentes, Entropy promoted his America First livestream on its Twitter.
"While corporate media is closing down comment sections and streaming platforms step up their censorship efforts, @NickJFuentes has still found a way to offer you censorship-free interaction. Join him, LIVE NOW in Entropy," the tweet reads.
Entropy typically has taken a 15 percent cut from streamers' revenue, according to the company's website. The company complains of financial troubles on its site, pleading, "We need your help." The message then pitches paid subscriptions that bestow upon users "a special badge that shows up across the site in gratitude for your support."
"We're just a few YouTube watchers who saw a problem and were crazy enough to try to fix it."tweet this
Other avenues through which Minadeo has been able to monetize his content apparently have been shrinking. His Odysee account indicates he is barred from CashApp, Venmo, PayPal, and Zelle. He claims he cannot bank at JP Morgan Chase & Co. and is banned from AirBnB, FedEx, and Enterprise car rentals.
He encourages his followers to send donations to him via an Orlando-registered address. He also solicits contributions in the form of cryptocurrency, Amazon gift cards, checks, and money orders.
Florida: Nazi Breeding Ground
Minadeo announced his cross-country move from the San Francisco Bay Area to Florida in December, revealing he no longer felt welcome in his home state.
"A lot of Jews here in Florida," Minadeo said in a recent stream. "[I] didn't come here to run away. I came here to fight. This is the battleground."
He's alluded to being the victim of vandalism and threats by far-left groups in California, though he declined to comment on the matter when reached by New Times.
The Goyim Defense League founder is setting up shop in Florida at a time when the state is becoming a breeding ground for white-supremacist and neo-Nazi activity with the League at the center.
He joins the growing list of neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and far-right media personalities who have moved to or frequented Florida as of late. This includes internet personality Baked Alaska and white nationalist Groypers, who recently held the "Ye is right, change my mind" campaign across college campuses.
Like many hate group members, Minadeo and his followers are taking advantage of the publicity surrounding Nazi-sympathizing rapper Ye. The Goyim Defense League was part of a wave of demonstrations last fall that supported the musician and his anti-Semitic beliefs, hanging signs on highway overpasses, "Ye was right about the Jews."
According to the Anti-Defamation League report, "Hate in the Sunshine State: Extremism and Anti-Semitism in Florida," extremist incidents rose more than 71 percent between 2020 and 2022 thanks to an overlapping network of white supremacists living in the state, spearheaded in large part by the Goyim Defense League.