Commenters Suggest Free Cocaine, Strip Club Visits to Entice Twitter to Relocate to Miami

Musk was taken aback that San Francisco is investigating a complaint about the installation of beds in Twitter offices. The sleeping quarters were apparently set up for employees working late to accommodate Musk's increased workload expectations and self-described "extremely hardcore" overhaul of the company.
"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities?" Musk tweeted last night at San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
Mayor Francis pounced on Musk's disillusionment, making an unsolicited proposal for Miami to become Twitter's new home.
"It's time to move Twitter headquarters to Miami," Francis proclaimed on social media. "It's not about politics. It's about the soul of our country."
Hot off the collapse of Miami's erstwhile cryptocurrency exchange partner FTX — and the unceremonious ripping of the failed company's name from the Miami Heat's stadium — some Twitter users were skeptical of Francis' proposal.
They did, however, point to a few perks that the social media company could enjoy in Miami.
Ample Nose CandyOne user quipped that Miami offers free cocaine to software developers. If that were true, it would certainly help Twitter employees stay wide-eyed and peppy while they meet Musk's new expectations of unflinching dedication and late-night work sessions.
An endless supply of blow could keep Twitter staffers churning in the office at all hours of the evening and help them avoid unsavory impulses to go home.
Cocaine is provided by the city for free.— ComputerEnjoyer (@ComputerEnjoye1) December 7, 2022
Neighborhood UpheavalSome users were not pleased with the prospect of a further influx of tech professionals in the area. Citing concerns about gentrification contributing to Miami's skyrocketing rent and housing prices, one skeptic complained that a Twitter exodus to Miami would push more "305 natives out of their neighborhoods."
Great idea more highly paid white collar workers to push out 305 natives out of their neighborhoods.— yaz (@thrillville1) December 7, 2022
Miami PerksLocal strip clubs could conceivably pitch in to make Twitter feel more at ease in its new home city. One user suggested that local gentleman's clubs could offer free champagne room visits to Twitter staffers for the first year after the move.
Free VIP rooms for the first year at Tootsies and Cheetah’s after you move HQ— Matt (@MHCanes18) December 7, 2022
Musk x Café CubanoAnother incentive that San Francisco is missing? Proper Cuban coffee.
A Twitter user suggested that with the strong espresso drink at Musk's disposal in Miami, he could solve world hunger –– and bring peace to Ukraine –– before lunch time.
Imagine Elon on Cuban coffee. We’ll solve World hunger and the Ukraine war by lunch time— Gabriel (@LievanoEsq) December 7, 2022
Too Soon?Inevitably, Suarez was going to get raked over the coals in light of the recent FTX debacle. Several Twitter users poked fun at the mayor's eagerness to court Twitter so soon after the city's partnership with FTX collapsed in the wake of the crypto exchange's insolvency.
FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11, and the City of Miami promptly axed its stadium-naming deal with the company.
The company was planning to make Miami its headquarters prior to the implosion. Suarez had welcomed the move, saying in September that FTX was "one of the most innovative companies on the planet" and referring to its then-chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried as "one of the most innovative technologists."
How is the crypto Capitol working out Mr. Mayor?— Louis (@jvs929) December 7, 2022
Two (Sinking) Ships in the NightOne Twitter user was skeptical of Twitter's long-term prospects, claiming the company would fit in well in a city that's in danger of becoming a flooded wasteland within the next century thanks to rising sea levels.
A sinking city is perfect for a sinking company— rocart (@pahkyacah) December 7, 2022
Welcoming Committee
Founders Fund general partner Keith Rabois, who worked with Musk to build PayPal into an online payment juggernaut, was enthusiastic about the idea of his old associate bringing Twitter headquarters to Florida. Rabois has been a tried-and-true supporter of Musk in recent weeks as media scrutiny mounted over the Twitter chief's efforts to radically transform the social media company.
Other Miamians claimed Twitter would be right at home in Miami, with a local commenter calling it "the city of the future" while referring to San Francisco as a "crumbling museum."
One Miami tech professional tweeted that "the energy in Miami is optimistic, hungry, international and totally in build mode."
Absolutely! https://t.co/QC7lKUEJxE— Keith Rabois (@rabois) December 7, 2022
@elonmusk time to join the city of the future— delian (@zebulgar) December 7, 2022
don't let twitter be stuck in the crumbling museum that is SF