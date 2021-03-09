Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard Uses Anti-Semitic Slur During Twitch Stream

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
Meyers Leonard, one of the most popular Miami Heat players, is in hot water today after a video surfaced of him uttering an ethnically offensive and derogatory term for Jewish people. The video was taken off of Leonard's Twitch stream, where he was playing the video game Call of Duty.
During the stream, Leonard could clearly be heard saying, "you fucking k*** bitch" on the stream to another player. According to the Sun-Sentinel, the Miami Heat is in the process of reviewing the video.
Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR— Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021
Leonard is a huge gamer and often promotes his Twitch streams on social media. He has also participated in video game tournaments in the past with other professional players.
Despite wearing a jersey calling for "EQUALITY" last year, Leonard has consistently been one of only two players in the NBA who refused to kneel alongside his teammates during the National Anthem in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement. He told ESPN he supports Black Lives Matter but "my patriotism runs deep."
Leonard — who after only a handful of games sustained a season-ending injury this year — had likely already played his last game with Miami. Now, there's a question as to whether he'll be welcomed back to the team at all.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.