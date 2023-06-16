Brévo Theatre Shines a Light on Black Brotherhood with The Brothers Size

When Black men have the space to be vulnerable and loving, say Brévo Theatre directors Zaylin Yates and TM Pride, commonly held narratives that leave Black men with little freedom to express their whole selves are rewritten. The South Florida theater company aims to tease apart all the complexities of Black manhood with a live production and a talkback session featuring South Florida educators and community builders.
Brévo Theatre presents The Brothers Size at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors June 23-25. The play is written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Liberty City-born playwright, screenwriter, and actor who co-wrote the Academy Award-winning screenplay for 2016's Moonlight.
Pride, the producing artistic director of Brévo Theatre, says The Brothers Size, which follows the lives of three men, two recently incarcerated, illustrates just how vital a sense of brotherhood and a feeling of belonging is for members of the Black male community to cultivate.
"Historically, Black males are the ones who need brotherhood the most. Since slavery, Black males have been separated from their families and forced to find a sense of kinship with those who were not necessarily family but who found themselves in the same circumstance of life and could look out for them," Pride says. "With prisons swelling with Black males, many of whom are fathers and sons, brotherhood is a way of protection, identity, and affection."
Brévo Theatre founding managing director Yates says this work, which features actors Andy Coleman, Trey Harrell, and Jamall Lynch, shines a light on many facets of Black brotherhood, especially how relationships between older and younger brothers can take shape. In The Brothers Size, the character Ogun Size constantly worries about his younger brother, Oshoosi, which intensifies when Oshoosi's former prison mate Elegba visits the brothers.
Pride, who founded Brévo Theatre with Yates during their time as Florida A&M University students, says in addition to exploring notions of Black brotherhood, The Brothers Size shines a light on the tenuous nature of freedom as lived by many Black Americans.
"The concept of freedom is a figment of the imagination in America. Two characters find themselves searching for the liberty to pursue life on their terms, in the fullness of their well-being, searching to be wanted, cared for, and loved and yet having to be cautious of their every move," Pride says. "Although the 'outside' is what they long for most when locked up, for one of these characters, being 'inside' is the only place that brings him joy."
The Brothers Size, which weaves acting, singing, dancing, and artistic movement, draws inspiration from West African Yoruba mythology. The three main characters, Ogun, Oshoosi, and Elegba, carry the names of Yoruba orisha, or high gods, and their characteristics reflect the powers of these deities.
"I love this element because we see these characters take on their various deity roles, and then they step into the physicality of the mortal characters," Yates says. "It's almost as if they're creating the story of these characters at the same time as they are looking down from above and watching the story unfold."
A talkback session titled "Bein' a Brutha" follows the June 24 matinee performance of The Brothers Size, and it features discourse from performance artist, author, educator, and community organizer Mo Beasley, researcher and educator Brian Knowles, and cofounder of Project T.H.U.G David L. Jackson.
Pride says producing The Brothers Size has expanded his understanding of male friendship, and he can't wait for Island City Stage audiences to uncover all of the multifaceted sides of being a Black man.
"I believe this is a love story. This play has made me question my personal ideals of what friendship is between the same sex, what boundaries exist, and why when it comes to showing care, love, and support," Pride says. "I would love for individuals to leave this production a little more enlightened and appreciative to see a different side of the Black male. We are often depicted as prisoners, slaves, and sometimes warriors or kings — nonetheless, either strong or weak characters. In this play, we see Black men as vulnerable."
Yates says the mission of Brévo Theatre is to inspire audiences to consider new perspectives and expand their mindsets, and The Brothers Size accomplishes that and then some.
"I am literally almost overcome with tears at certain points in the show because of the genuine stories these actors are telling," Yates says. "The most powerful emotion is love, and seeing that powered throughout the production is truly moving."
Brévo Theatre Presents The Brothers Size. 7 p.m. Friday, June 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25; at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $35 via brevotheatre.org.