Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Theater

Brévo Theatre Shines a Light on Black Brotherhood with The Brothers Size

June 16, 2023 8:00AM

Brévo Theatre presents The Brothers Size at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors June 23-25.
Brévo Theatre presents The Brothers Size at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors June 23-25. Photo by Samuel Love/1881 Media Group
When Black men have the space to be vulnerable and loving, say Brévo Theatre directors Zaylin Yates and TM Pride, commonly held narratives that leave Black men with little freedom to express their whole selves are rewritten. The South Florida theater company aims to tease apart all the complexities of Black manhood with a live production and a talkback session featuring South Florida educators and community builders.

Brévo Theatre presents The Brothers Size at Island City Stage in Wilton Manors June 23-25. The play is written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Liberty City-born playwright, screenwriter, and actor who co-wrote the Academy Award-winning screenplay for 2016's Moonlight.

Pride, the producing artistic director of Brévo Theatre, says The Brothers Size, which follows the lives of three men, two recently incarcerated, illustrates just how vital a sense of brotherhood and a feeling of belonging is for members of the Black male community to cultivate.

"Historically, Black males are the ones who need brotherhood the most. Since slavery, Black males have been separated from their families and forced to find a sense of kinship with those who were not necessarily family but who found themselves in the same circumstance of life and could look out for them," Pride says. "With prisons swelling with Black males, many of whom are fathers and sons, brotherhood is a way of protection, identity, and affection."

Brévo Theatre founding managing director Yates says this work, which features actors Andy Coleman, Trey Harrell, and Jamall Lynch, shines a light on many facets of Black brotherhood, especially how relationships between older and younger brothers can take shape. In The Brothers Size, the character Ogun Size constantly worries about his younger brother, Oshoosi, which intensifies when Oshoosi's former prison mate Elegba visits the brothers.
click to enlarge
The Brothers Size was written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Liberty City-born playwright, screenwriter, and actor who co-wrote the Academy Award-winning screenplay for 2016’s Moonlight.
Photo by Samuel Love/1881 Media Group
"Oftentimes, in the Black household, older siblings are needed to grow up much quicker due to a lack of a complete-parent household or parents needing to work multiple jobs, so the older siblings take on the role of parent early on. These instances can lead to generational traumas and even disdain toward the younger sibling because the older sibling does not receive the joy of being a kid," Yates says. "It's important for members of the Black male community to cultivate these relationships because often, younger brothers need more than just protection from their family. They sometimes crave love, care, validation, or nurturing."

Pride, who founded Brévo Theatre with Yates during their time as Florida A&M University students, says in addition to exploring notions of Black brotherhood, The Brothers Size shines a light on the tenuous nature of freedom as lived by many Black Americans.

"The concept of freedom is a figment of the imagination in America. Two characters find themselves searching for the liberty to pursue life on their terms, in the fullness of their well-being, searching to be wanted, cared for, and loved and yet having to be cautious of their every move," Pride says. "Although the 'outside' is what they long for most when locked up, for one of these characters, being 'inside' is the only place that brings him joy."

The Brothers Size, which weaves acting, singing, dancing, and artistic movement, draws inspiration from West African Yoruba mythology. The three main characters, Ogun, Oshoosi, and Elegba, carry the names of Yoruba orisha, or high gods, and their characteristics reflect the powers of these deities.

"I love this element because we see these characters take on their various deity roles, and then they step into the physicality of the mortal characters," Yates says. "It's almost as if they're creating the story of these characters at the same time as they are looking down from above and watching the story unfold."

A talkback session titled "Bein' a Brutha" follows the June 24 matinee performance of The Brothers Size, and it features discourse from performance artist, author, educator, and community organizer Mo Beasley, researcher and educator Brian Knowles, and cofounder of Project T.H.U.G David L. Jackson.
click to enlarge
The Brothers Size weaves together acting, singing, dancing, and artistic movement while drawing inspiration from West African Yoruba mythology.
Photo by Samuel Love/1881 Media Group
"In this talkback, we will delve into the traditional, emotional tendencies in male culture and explore concepts of love, weakness, the Black male body, and effeminacy," Yates says. "Even when the affection is nonsexual, our community frowns on the idea of Black males showing emotional love for each other. We saw this when Michael B. Jordan was seen hugging Chadwick Boseman during a time when Chadwick was battling cancer. These men were scrutinized for displaying vulnerability, and it made me question why this is still an issue for our community."

Pride says producing The Brothers Size has expanded his understanding of male friendship, and he can't wait for Island City Stage audiences to uncover all of the multifaceted sides of being a Black man.

"I believe this is a love story. This play has made me question my personal ideals of what friendship is between the same sex, what boundaries exist, and why when it comes to showing care, love, and support," Pride says. "I would love for individuals to leave this production a little more enlightened and appreciative to see a different side of the Black male. We are often depicted as prisoners, slaves, and sometimes warriors or kings — nonetheless, either strong or weak characters. In this play, we see Black men as vulnerable."

Yates says the mission of Brévo Theatre is to inspire audiences to consider new perspectives and expand their mindsets, and The Brothers Size accomplishes that and then some.

"I am literally almost overcome with tears at certain points in the show because of the genuine stories these actors are telling," Yates says. "The most powerful emotion is love, and seeing that powered throughout the production is truly moving."

Brévo Theatre Presents The Brothers Size. 7 p.m. Friday, June 23; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25; at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $35 via brevotheatre.org.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Tyler Francischine is a writer, event planner, and audiophile with dual passions for creating community engagement and telling stories that sing in a reader’s mind. Her work has been featured in American Way, Melted Magazine, and the Huffington Post.
Contact: Tyler Francischine

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Back From the Dead

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation