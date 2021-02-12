 
Citing Poor Working Conditions, Miami-Dade Mayor Ends Contract With Airport Subcontractor

Alexi C. Cardona | February 12, 2021 | 4:58pm
Eulen workers protest mass layoffs at MIA in May 2020.
Photo courtesy of 32BJ SEIU
For years, subcontracted workers at Miami International Airport have reported abusive working conditions, being forced to work when sick, and being subjected to retaliation for speaking out.

Today, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava terminated a contract between the county and Eulen America, the company that subcontracts these employees to provide services for American Airlines, Delta, and other airlines at MIA.

Miami Herald reporter Doug Hanks first tweeted the news on Friday afternoon.

A memorandum from Cava's office to Eulen America reads, in part:

"The decision to terminate the services currently provided by Eulen America was not made lightly. On the contrary, for many months Miami-Dade County staff and elected officials have heard complaints voiced by Eulen America employees with regard to poor working conditions at MIA. to mention just a few, employees have expressed concerns about working long hours without adequate breaks, lack of training, lack of personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to hazardous conditions, vehicles in disrepair, limited access to drinking water or restrooms, and under-staffing."


This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Alexi C. Cardona is a staff writer at Miami New Times. A Hialeah native, she's happy to be back home writing about Miami's craziness after four years working for Naples Daily News.

