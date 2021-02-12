Citing Poor Working Conditions, Miami-Dade Mayor Ends Contract With Airport Subcontractor

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

For years, subcontracted workers at Miami International Airport have reported abusive working conditions, being forced to work when sick, and being subjected to retaliation for speaking out.

Today, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava terminated a contract between the county and Eulen America, the company that subcontracts these employees to provide services for American Airlines, Delta, and other airlines at MIA.

Miami Herald reporter Doug Hanks first tweeted the news on Friday afternoon.

Scathing response from Eulen America. This is the first fight @MayorDaniella has chosen for her new administration pic.twitter.com/DyemnJ3Qd6 — Doug Hanks (@doug_hanks) February 12, 2021

A memorandum from Cava's office to Eulen America reads, in part:

"The decision to terminate the services currently provided by Eulen America was not made lightly. On the contrary, for many months Miami-Dade County staff and elected officials have heard complaints voiced by Eulen America employees with regard to poor working conditions at MIA. to mention just a few, employees have expressed concerns about working long hours without adequate breaks, lack of training, lack of personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to hazardous conditions, vehicles in disrepair, limited access to drinking water or restrooms, and under-staffing."



This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.