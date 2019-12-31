Watchdog Says Miami Church Hosting Trump Rally Violated Tax Law

Forget calling the police. An organization that promotes separation of church and state has called the IRS on Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesus, the Miami megachurch that's hosting a Trump rally Friday afternoon.

The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) claims the church is violating tax laws by participating in a political campaign. The Miami Herald reported on Sunday that the church's pastor, Guillermo Maldonado, promised his undocumented parishioners that they would be safe from deportation if they attended the rally. Whoever was concerned about their immigration status, despite the president's hard-line policies, need not worry, apparently.

“I don’t think the president would do such a thing,” Maldonado said, according to the Herald story. “Don’t put your race or your nationality over being a Christian. Be mature ... If you want to come, do it for your pastor. That’s a way of supporting me.”

Telling his congregants to "do it for your pastor," crosses a line, says Rebecca Markert, the foundation's legal director, and is tantamount to making the church endorse Trump.

"In urging congregants to come to a political rally, and in hosting the political rally, King Jesus Ministry appears to have inappropriately used its religious organization and 501(c)(3) status by intervening in a political campaign," Markert says. "It violated IRS regulations by seemingly expressing its support for a candidate in the November 2020 presidential election."

Markert wrote to the IRS's director of exempt organizations examinations (yes, that's a real thing!) demanding an investigation into the church. The church's answering service said it was closed for the holiday on Tuesday afternoon, and a phone number for Maldonado was disconnected. The pastor told the Herald that the event wasn't being financed or organized by the church.

Anyone can report suspected abuses of tax-exempt status to the IRS. The IRS can choose to investigate an organization and issue penalties or strip them of their 501(c)(3) status.

The Johnson Amendment of the federal tax code, named after 36th U.S. president Lyndon B. Johnson, restricts nonprofits, like churches and religious organizations, from openly endorsing political parties or candidates in order to keep their tax-exempt status. Some churches, and especially evangelical churches, have been pushing to get rid of this amendment so pastors can endorse politicians from the pulpit. Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Arizona-based nonprofit, started a campaign called Pulpit Freedom Sundays to protest the amendment, claiming it violates their free speech rights. The alliance encourages pastors say what they want from the pulpit and opposes IRS investigations and penalties.

“America’s pastors don’t need a federal tax agency to police their sermons ...," says Alliance Defending Freedom's lawyer, Christiana Holcomb, on the organization's website.

Trump in 2017 said he signed an executive order that effectively got rid of the Johnson Amendment.

Just as the alliance claims the Johnson Amendment violates church's constitutional rights, Markert and the Freedom From Religion Foundation argue that they're protecting the constitutional principle of separation of church and state by holding religious institutions accountable.

"All 501(c)(3)s are bound by regulations prohibiting them from participating in political campaigns," Markert says. "It's not fair for churches to get a free pass when other nonprofit organizations are bound by this."