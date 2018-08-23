Miami Beach Cracks Down on Bogus Flatbed Fees From Towing Companies

Last week, New Times reported how an angry South Beach driver caught Beaching Towing tacking on a $40 "flatbed" fee after snatching his car — even though video clearly showed a flatbed was never used. Now Miami Beach parking director Saul Frances says Beach Towing and its competitor, Tremont, will be restricted in how they can add those extra costs.

From now on, Frances says, the two tow companies may add that $40 surcharge only if they use a flatbed in public view with a "city agent" present to verify they're telling the truth.

The change came about last week after Beach Towing hauled away Miami businessman Allyn Alford's car after he misread a sign. When he went to pick up his car, he noticed Beach Towing had added a $40 fee for using a flatbed or dolly to tow his car. When Alford obtained surveillance video from a nearby business, though, it clearly showed the tow-truck driver didn't use either of those devices.