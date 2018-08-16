Beach Towing Tacks on Bogus "Flatbed" Fees, South Beach Driver Says

Allyn Alford was running late to a business meeting in Miami Beach Tuesday morning when he parked his car without carefully reading the sign. Minutes later, he got a ticket. Then came the tow truck.

It's an awful moment that thousands of people endure every year in Miami Beach, where Beach Towing and its competitor, Tremont, donate heavily to politicians so they can basically run a legal racket by holding drivers' cars hostage. Dozens of complaints filed against the companies allege they pay people to watch lots and call them whenever they see a car the company can tow.

But Alford says after his tow, he discovered a new, sketchy method that Beach Towing was using to jack up the price to release his car: a $40 extra fee for using a flatbed or dolly to tow his car — even though a surveillance video he later obtained clearly showed the driver didn't use a flatbed or dolly.